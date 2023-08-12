A 10-goal final term proved the difference as North Launceston defeated Lauderdale 16.11 (107) to 6.11 (47).
The Northern Bombers trailed by three points heading into the final term with a strong breeze to their backs before holding their opponents scoreless to bring home a crucial four points.
"The big message to the guys was to just really enjoy what they were doing," coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said.
"It can be pretty tough coming down here when the conditions aren't quite well, so the emphasis all day was on trying to enjoy yourself and get around and celebrate the little things.
"The last quarter was really pleasing and the guys had a bit of fun, which is great so it just improved the mood and made an away trip more enjoyable than what it could have been."
The wind dictated play for the majority of the day as Lauderdale held a seven-point lead into quarter-time before Cox-Goodyer's men were able to be up by one at the main break.
The coach thought his side's intensity was down in the second, "putting it on" his midfielders at half-time and they responded in the third by splitting the goals with the Southern Bombers, who were donning their retro Cats gear.
Then the last-quarter onslaught came, with Connor Young kicking three goals - including a wind-assisted bomb from the half-way line.
"He's obviously won three premierships as a younger player and then went away [to Scottsdale in the NTFA] for a couple of years and he's come back and was able to get onto a couple today, which is good," Cox-Goodyer said.
"He kicked a couple of long-range ones but he wasn't the only one, so it was good reward for him to get a couple of goals there."
Heath Ollington and Theo Ives also took advantage of the conditions, both nailing majors from outside of the 50-metre arc, with Ollington's a difficult shot from a tight angle.
The 18-year-old, who missed out on getting drafted last year, is doing no harm to his chances of going to the big league as an over-ager, having been invited to the Victorian draft combine in October.
Joining the Bombers from Burnie last season, he's only been able to play 12 senior games but has appeared in the best players eight times - including four this year.
"He was fantastic today, we've had him for three games in this little Coates Talent League bye and just his toughness around the contest was fantastic," he said.
"He obviously kicked a couple of goals as well today and he gave some grunt that we were probably lacking a bit with our other mids today, which was great."
Cox-Goodyer, inclusion Will Gibson, Harvey Griffiths and Ives joined Ollington with two goals, while Ed Stanley kicked three for Lauderdale. Nat Franklin, Sam Siggins and coach Allan Christensen all impressed in defeat for the home side.
