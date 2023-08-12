Launceston coach Mitch Thorp said his side got 'exactly what we deserved' following their 10.15 (75) to 6.12 (48) loss at the hands of Kingborough.
The Blues enjoyed patches of brilliance but were unable to match it with the ladder-leaders, waiting until the 14-minute mark of the second term to kick their first major.
"We were a long way off the mark and got exactly what we deserved," Thorp said.
"Our inability to win contested ball, our stoppage numbers were really poor early in the game ... it was overall a really disappointing performance.
"I think the Tigers obviously were aware of the style of game that we were going to bring but were a bit harder and tougher over the footy, which is something I haven't said too many times in the last few years."
Despite Kieran Lovell being a late out and missing captain Lochie Clifford, the Tigers took a 15-point lead into quarter-time - kicking the term's only two goals.
Wind played a major part in the first quarter, which featured a period of play where four out of six kicks went out of bounds on the full from both sides.
Kingborough also kicked the first two of the second quarter before a lunging goal-line effort from Seth Pfeiffer seemingly inspired the Blues to produce their best football of the contest.
After 42 minutes of no majors, Dylan Riley kicked two in two and Thomas Beaumont found the dangerous Liam Jones with a pinpoint handball over the top - putting Launceston within nine points.
But despite Riley kicking another, the Tigers repelled - taking an 18-point lead into half-time before booting the first three of the third to make life hard for the Blues.
Sam Foley found Ryan Tyrrell for a major after a brilliant pack mark and Arie Schoenmaker goaled in the last but it wasn't enough for the Blues.
Max Collidge was once again a thorn in their side with three majors, while Eddie Cole, James Webb and Lochie Griggs featured heavily - the latter taking plenty of intercept marks when the Blues went forward.
Jake Hinds, Riley, Foley and Beaumont were the only players named in Launceston's best - with Hinds playing all around the ground.
The playing-assistant coach started the game down back before crucially being thrown in the middle for a spark and finished the match in the forward-line.
"Jake Hinds tried his guts out, he had 30 disposals and when the going got tough, he really just threw his body around to lead by example," Thorp said.
"He's a very good player at this level of footy and most importantly he's a competitor. We probably lacked a few of those today, which again is disappointing and something that we'll need to adjust for the remainder of the year."
The Blues have three home-and-away games remaining - all against sides placed below them. They next face North Hobart on the Demons' home deck, which will be a dangerous game after a one-point loss there last time around, before battling Lauderdale and Glenorchy at Windsor Park.
