NTFAW: Bridgenorth beat Scottsdale, division one finals confirmed

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated August 12 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 6:15pm
Bridgenorth's Teagan Hodgetts handballs during her side's win against Scottsdale. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Bridgenorth's Teagan Hodgetts handballs during her side's win against Scottsdale. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Bridgenorth have overcome Scottsdale's tough defence and their own inaccuracy to finish the regular season with a 100 per cent record at Parrot Park, winning 3.13 (31) to 1.0 (6).

