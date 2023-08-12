Bridgenorth have overcome Scottsdale's tough defence and their own inaccuracy to finish the regular season with a 100 per cent record at Parrot Park, winning 3.13 (31) to 1.0 (6).
The NTFAW premier league-leaders led from the outset as they booted two majors in the opening term to take a 15-point lead into the first break.
The Magpies responded well though, with player-coach Mikayla Binns slotting one in the second quarter as her side limited the Parrots to just two behinds.
The minor premiers continued to miss chances in the second half, kicking a combined 1.8 (14) over the two quarters but were able to keep their opponents from scoring at all.
Parrots coach Bobby Beams put the wayward shooting down to their opponents' ability to prevent free-flowing football.
"I guess it was probably the pressure we got from Scottsdale at the contest, but I think that we had a lot of the footy and we controlled the game and we withstood all the pressure that they brought," he said.
Bridgenorth's three goals were all scored by inclusions to the side, with Grace Robinson, Hallie Meaburn and Jenna Griffiths hitting the scoreboard.
Beams refelcted on his side's home form throughout the season.
"It's good for the girls, they've really made our facilities their own now with obviously the introduction of our new change room facility," he said.
"They feel very comfortable whether it's training or a game, so to win every game we played here is very special."
Elsewhere, Launceston's relegation was confirmed at Windsor Park as they fell to a 7.8 (50) to 2.2 (14) defeat against South Launceston.
The Bulldogs secured their place in the finals with the win and now only sit half a win behind third-placed Old Scotch with one game to play.
The Thistles alongside Old Launcestonians did not feature on Saturday, having played their round-14 clash at the start of the season.
Any hope of division one finals for Evandale were dashed on Friday night as their opponents George Town cruised to a 5.11 (41) to 0.0 (0) win.
The win secures a fourth place for the Saints, with an elimination final against Hillwood confirmed.
The Sharks were clinical at home as they kept visiting Longford goal-less, with the scoreboard reading 12.7 (79) to 0.4 (4) at full-time.
Deloraine were dominant at St Helens as they amassed 30 scoring shots in their 19.11 (125) to 0.0 (0) victory against East Coast.
Nailing six goals for the match, Phoebe Barnett finishes second in the league goal-kicking with 28, behind only Meander Valley's Cleo Cresswell who has 34 to her name. The Sunettes had the week off.
With the regular season finished, it is now the end of the line for Evandale, Longford and George Town.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
