Saturday was a bad day to be a world record as plenty were knocked off at the World Raw Powerlifting Federation Australian Championships in Invermay.
Held at the Hi-Per Centre, which has only been open for 12 weeks and already hosted two major events, several Launceston athletes broke world records.
Among them was 16-year-old Solomon Lee-Archer, who started his day by twice setting a new benchmark in the 14-16 year, under 100kg category by squatting 225 kilograms.
"I've had my eye on it for a while and it feels good to break through and get it," he said.
"I'm really happy with myself and I'm glad that everything went well to start the day off."
He broke three more, beating the deadlift, bench press and combined total marks - all of which he was eyeing off.
The grade 11 Launceston College student began powerlifting through befriending some lifters at his old gym before building up his motivation and discipline to work under renowned coach Jamie Dash.
In the eight months that Lee-Archer has worked with Dash, he estimates his squat has grown from 140kg to 225.
He explained what goes through his head before squatting such a big number.
"There's a lot of positive mental feedback going through my mind telling myself 'I got this'," he said.
"I watch over the last attempt that I did, 'oh, that moved easy, I've got this' and then when I'm actually under the bar, I'm just visualising bending the bar across my back, taking it down slowly and just trying to rocket it up as fast as I can.
"All the training that I've done previously, it's just the exact same thing."
Lee-Archer was just one of several Launceston athletes to perform strongly.
In the men's divisions, 25-year-old Byunggook Park set a new world record of 340.5kg in his squat category of under-90 kilograms body weight while 16-year-old Ollie Dean did so in the squat and deadlift.
Mary Dash and Caitlin Mulligan both broke squat and deadlift world records in their second weight divisions having already conquered one.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
