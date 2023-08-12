A three goal to zero final term, and a strong defensive showing secured Burnie the win against Latrobe on Saturday, August 12.
The Demons kicked with the wind in the first term and started strong, kicking 4.1 to 2.4 to give themselves a nine-point lead at the first break of the NWFL round 19 match.
Burnie hit back with a commanding second quarter, kicking four unanswered goals to go into the major break with a 20-point lead at West Park.
The Demons responded in the third quarter, kicking three of the first four goals, before Jeremy Plant booted through the last goal of the term to put the Dockers 15-points up at the final change.
Kicking with the wind in the final term, the home side pushed down the pedal, booting three goals to zero to run away winners, 11.18 (84) to 7.3 (45).
It was a win that pleased Dockers coach Andrew Lee, who believed his team was starting to click at the right time.
"I really liked our back line," Lee said.
"The messaging was right [on Saturday], trying to be really positive with the group and understanding what we are trying to create, I think it's pleasing."
Jeremy Plant contributed a game-high five goals, with Reef Bourn being named best on ground after an outstanding individual performance.
Lee was quick to praise the efforts of his co-vice-captain, who has been battling behind the scenes over the past month.
"He's been unwell for a month, so that's taken its toll. Now he is back and doing everything outside of the football club, which puts him in a position to perform like that," he said.
"We love Reef internally. He's just tough, does all the hard things and he's game suits next to Bailey Boag and Dylan Smith a lot in terms of what he can provide defensively.
"What we've always liked about Reef is his defensive side of his game with the way he tackles and puts his head over the footy."
Despite an accurate display in front of goals, Demons' captain Jade Smith felt his team were outworked for most of the match.
"They worked hard, caught us on the rebound and we didn't spread with them. We let ourselves down with little errors," Smith said.
The Demons suffered a blow in the second quarter after Luc Keep came from the field after a head knock and didn't return while Harrison Watling did not return after half-time.
Keep and Flynley Storan both hit the scoreboard with two goals each, while Lachlan Warren was named the side's best.
Smith said his team would take leanings out of the game, ahead of a potential match up in finals - if they are good enough.
"We know on a good day we can push sides, so that's our goal, we really want to make an effort and shake things up when we get to it," he said
The Dockers will return to their home ground in round 20 and face last-placed Circular Head, while Latrobe will face Devonport.
Burnie: 2.4; 6.9; 8.10; 11.18 (84)
Latrobe: 4.1; 4.1; 7.1; 7.3 (45)
Burnie goals: Jeremy Plant 5, Rudy Barrett 1, Marli Bourn 1, Reef Bourn 1, Kurt Everett 1, Jaq O'Halloran 1, Dylan Smith 1
Latrobe goals: Luc Keep 2, Fynley Storan 2, Alex Diprose 1, Shaun Mccrossen 1, Mitchell Perry 1
Burnie best: Reef Bourn, Bailey Boag, Dylan Smith, Taylor Nash, Rudy Barrett, Joshua Wolfe
Latrobe best: Lachlan Warren, Blake Weeks, Will Shearer, Rodney Coghlan, Cohan Jeffrey, Luc Keep
