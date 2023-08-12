The Examiner
Burnie 'peaking at right time' in NWFL round 19 win against Dees

Jacob Bevis
Jacob Bevis
August 12 2023
A three goal to zero final term, and a strong defensive showing secured Burnie the win against Latrobe on Saturday, August 12.

