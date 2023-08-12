Shyanne-Lee Tatnell has been remembered as a bubbly and energetic girl amid an outpouring of love and grief.
A service celebrating the allegedly murdered Burnie teenager's life was held at Parkside Funerals in Burnie on August 12.
The service started with the lighting of candles in Shyanne-Lee's memory.
The first represented grief, the second represented courage and the third was lit for memories, celebrating Shyanne's life.
The fourth was lit for hope that justice was served and lessons were learnt and that time would heal.
The fifth candle represented love.
Shyanne-Lee's mother, Bobby-Lee Ketchell, and the family would forever be grateful for the outpouring of love and support since Shyanne-Lee went missing, the service was told by Shyanne-Lee's former principal at Montello Primary School, Denise Wotherspoon.
Ms Wotherspoon hosted the service.
The mourners heard Shyanne-Lee had become rebellious, but things were turning for the better by the time she disappeared.
A tribute from her father, Nathan, described her as a dad's girl.
" ... you always made me so proud, apart from stealing Nan's car," he said.
He said the last time they spoke on the phone, he could hear her running to talk to him and she said she could not wait to see him again.
"The pain I feel now is tearing me apart, knowing I'll no longer be able to watch you grow up," he said.
"You will always be with me in my heart and I will never forget you."
One of Shyanne-Lee's grandmothers, Michelle Hubbard, said the world was Shyanne-Lee's oyster.
She said Shyanne-Lee loved to sing and dance and had grown into a stunning young lady.
"I really don't know how I'm going to live without you, but I have no choice but to try," she said.
Shyanne-Lee lived with Ms Hubbard in the month before she went missing.
"You were always such a beautiful, caring, sensitive, kind, young lady with a heart of gold ...," she said.
A neighbour, Gina, said she would never forget her "sweet little neighbour".
Shyanne-Lee's siblings, in a poem, said: "We know that you are up there watching from above.
"Every day is a struggle and nothing feels the same.
"Our hearts break a little more, every time we hear your name."
Ms Ketchell's tribute said she would never be complete again, and never be free from the grief.
She described it as a stone deep inside her.
"My heart is beyond repair," she said.
"You've touched so many hearts and lives.
"Your positive vibes, your sassy ways, all are treasured memories I'll have close to my heart forever."
Shyanne-Lee, 14, went missing in late April.
She was last seen alive in Henry Street, Launceston, at about 8.30pm on April 30.
Her disappearance captured widespread public and media attention, amid fears for her safety and hopes she would be found alive.
Extensive police-led efforts to find her included searching of the North Esk River.
A body was found in bushland near Nabowla in the North-East on July 26.
Police confirmed on July 31 it was Shyanne-Lee.
A 36-year-old Scottsdale man was charged with her murder.
Tributes on the Parkside Funerals website summed up much of the public sentiment.
"Shyanne, you truly touched the hearts of thousands; you will be extremely missed," a poster called Ellie wrote.
"May you rest in peace and watch over your family."
Kelly wrote: "Shyanne, you have touched the hearts of many.
"Taken too young.
"Spread your wings, beautiful, and fly high, precious angel Shyanne.
"Watch over your loved ones. God bless."
Family and friends were encouraged to bring written messages of love to the service, or to write them at the venue.
