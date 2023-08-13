Joining a contingent of educators on a mission, we visited Canberra to lobby for public education funding, but 'Gianni' was in the House.
Smartly dressed, over prepared, and deeply committed to the cause we waited patiently for coffee as we braved a sharp winter's day that was reminiscent of Hobart's brisk mornings.
There were hundreds milling around the marbled halls of Parliament keen to have a photo with the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Politicians and advisors, visitors, and hangers on alike were all keen to snap a selfie or have minders strategically position themselves with camera in hand.
Formal public education and the need to attract funding at the same levels as independent and catholic schools took a back seat to the great man and the great trophy.
Giovanni Vincenzo 'Gianni' Infantino is the ninth president of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).
It's difficult to think of a more influential leadership job across the world, perhaps the Secretary-General of the United Nations or the President of the United States of America are the only comparisons.
'Gianni' took the reins in 2015 after an Extraordinary FIFA Congress in Zurich, replacing the controversial Joseph 'Sepp' Blatter who was President for 17 years from 1998 to 2015.
After being overthrown by Congress, 'Sepp' was banned by the ironically named FIFA Ethics Committee from being involved in any FIFA activities until 2027 due to a corruption scandal that cast a significant shadow over the game and its administrators.
FIFA, the governing body of the most popular sport in the world, has a reputation and it's not good.
Yet if this event had taken place in the House late last week following the brilliant victory Australia's team, the Matildas, had over Denmark in the Round of 16, there would not have been room.
In the 'Princess Mary Cup', another Princess Mary (Fowler) took centre stage, setting up two outstanding goals that lifted the roof and sent thrilled fans at watch parties across the nation into raptures.
The Matildas, and host nations Australia and New Zealand have provided yet another sporting event that will be heralded for generations.
At the closing ceremony of Sydney 2000 IOC President Juan Antonio Samaranch told the world that they were "the best Olympic Games ever".
Not to be outdone, 'Gianni' revived the sentiment when he told the crowd assembled at Parliament House that the 2023 version of the FIFA Women's World Cup was the "best ever".
The Matildas have broken records each game they have played.
The game against Denmark set records on Channel 7 with an average of 3.56 million viewers.
To put this figure in perspective, as stated in The Guardian, "The average audience for Monday's match was higher than every National Rugby League grand final and every Origin since 2016, and all but two of the AFL grand finals in the same period, according to analysis by sports industry blogger Jason Lassey."
The crowd of 75,784 in attendance at Sydney's Stadium Australia was a record for the women's football in Australia and one of the largest ever in the recorded history of the game.
The Matildas' quarter final against France was called the biggest sporting event since Cathy Freeman's 400 metre final at the Sydney Olympics.
The game was shown on the big screen at the MCG before the Melbourne-Carlton blockbuster AFL match - can you imagine, the AFL was forced to ask permission, FIFA agreed.
Yet the fact that only 15 of the 64 games of the FIFA Women's World Cup have been televised on free-to-air television is perplexing.
To understand why, we need to understand Australia's anti-siphoning laws.
The Broadcasting Services Act 1992 ensures that most of the televised sport on an anti-siphoning list remains free to the public on free-to-air channels.
It enshrines the importance of sport to our culture and way of life.
Fundamentally, the free-to-air channels have first dibs at a list of sporting events.
And if they pass up on them, then pay-TV can step in and buy the rights to the broadcast.
However, while the 2022 FIFA Men's Football World Cup was on the list and all 64 games were televised on free-to-air television, the women's version was not.
Therefore, Channel 7 chose 15 games they believed were going to be popular - including those involving the Matildas - while pay-TV subscriptions channels and content streaming sites like Optus were free to pick up all 64 matches.
Furthermore, a loophole was exploited where free-to-air television channels partnered with streaming services to purchase premium content.
And while anti-siphoning laws remain complex, the rise and popularity of the Matildas is not.
The Matildas' appeal, like many sporting teams in Australia, is underpinned by a wide-ranging influence, making emotional connections with the haves and have nots.
And as we cheered on the mighty Matildas against the Le Bleu of France, when politicians turned up and were present at watch parties across Australia, I couldn't help reflecting that public education should be on the anti-siphoning list, free to the public and protected due to its influence on Australian culture and our way of life.
Perhaps 'Gianni' might hear us ...
