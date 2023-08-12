The City of Launceston council claims new additions to Civic Square, which will be familiar to most Launceston residents, will be installed "very shortly".
Removed from their former home in Brisbane Street Mall due to being considered a trip hazard, some of the bronze thylacine statues will be put back on display in the coming weeks.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said although work had been slow due to the sheer bulk of construction projects, the pace had picked up recently.
"In the last couple of weeks we've seen the thylacines ... have been going through a pre-fabrication period to make sure that they and the footings for their new home are ready to go," Cr Garwood said.
'I'm really excited to say that in the old fountain, you will perhaps see the first one going there.
"There's, I believe, nine of them that will be relocated very shortly."
The former site of the Denham Henty fountain - which was replaced in 2021 - is not the only location earmarked for the statues, and the others will be placed in the many garden beds throughout the square.
Cr Garwood said the council had carefully selected the new locations to prevent further issues with pedestrians taking a tumble.
"We want them to not only be accessible to our community and a feature for our community, but we want them to be safe," he said.
"While we won't encourage climbing ... if the children and those young at heart want to get up to have a close photo, if there was fall we want to ensure that is risk managed.
"A big part of this process is looking into risk management."
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
