The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Brisbane Street Mall thylacines set to take up new residences soon

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated August 12 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The thylacines are set to be put back on display 'very shortly', dotted through Civic Square. Picture by Paul Scambler
The thylacines are set to be put back on display 'very shortly', dotted through Civic Square. Picture by Paul Scambler

The City of Launceston council claims new additions to Civic Square, which will be familiar to most Launceston residents, will be installed "very shortly".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.