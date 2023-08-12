What is an influencer?
With the rise of social media, you may have noticed how some regular Instagram users have thousands of followers.
These well-established social media personalities often have considerably large and loyal audiences, giving them the unique ability to influence others.
When you think of a stereotypical Instagram influencer, you might think of a scantily clad woman in a bikini - but Instagram influencers are a diverse group.
Depending on the niche, you can have people of any age, nationality, or walk of life.
Here's a list of Tasmania's top Instagram influencers breaking the mould for what it means to be a social media star.
Launceston mum Jozie de Deuge regularly shares her love of cooking and slice-of-life-style content online.
A provisional psychologist by trade, Jozie said she started her Instagram when she became a Thermomix consultant a few years ago.
"I didn't set out to become an influencer. It sort of just happened," she said.
"I wanted to just share some easy recipes for my Thermomix, but it gradually grew from there, and now I share my life, the ups, and the downs.
"When I told Leigh [Jozie's husband] I was starting an Instagram page, he was like, 'Do not do that, that's so embarrassing,' and I was like, 'tough'. But he's so supportive now he's seen how much I enjoy it."
While many people's concept of a social media influencer can be negative, Jozie said she enjoys sharing her life online.
"Being an influencer means putting yourself out there. You have to have thick skin, but overwhelmingly, people have been mostly positive to me," she said.
"I've met so many wonderful people over the journey.
"A highlight was giving away a Thermomix and a pizza oven, and it honestly has been a blessing being able to generate additional income from the page. I wouldn't change a thing."
Another Launceston mum and digital creator, Brogan Kate shares her daily life with her husband and three boys, as well as fashionable outfits, health tips, travel snaps, and her favourite products.
Brogan works as a freelance social media manager and creates content for brands.
Hobart's Eliza Hamilton wears many hats: registered nurse, social media creator, stylist, mum, wife, and renovator, just to name a few.
Along with her three boys and husband, Eliza shares their adventures across Tasmania, often promoting many local brands.
Deloraine mum, blogger, and advocate Sophie Skipper uses her platform to lift up other women and discusses all things motherhood and mental health.
An ambassador for Tasmanian not-for-profit Be Hers, Sophie helps to raise funds and awareness to end human trafficking.
Sophie also candidly shares her struggles with secondary infertility, hoping to create a safe space for others to talk about the struggles of trying to conceive.
Neuroscientist, University of Tasmania lecturer, Australian Society Medical Research director, and social media star - Dr Lila Landowski proves you can do it all.
Dr Landowski shares fun and educational facts about neuroscience, such as brain hacks to make you work smarter, not harder.
Recently, Dr Landowski delivered a Ted Talk on neuroplasticity, sharing six secrets to learning faster.
Hobart's Katie Parrot aims to normalise diverse bodies by sharing fashionable outfits and dismantling fat phobia.
Katie encourages body acceptance and often discusses various issues with her followers, ranging from body image to fast fashion to mental health.
Power couple Mary Viturino and Conor Canning quickly gained their social media following after appearing on the Bachelor in Paradise in 2021.
The two fell in love on air and now share their life in Hobart with their children.
Launceston mum Tegan Hawes shares her life with her two twin boys.
Tegan said she began her influencer career when she decided to share her journey with IVF in 2018.
After struggling to conceive for 11 years, she said she wanted to document her life on Instagram as it was easier to let family and friends keep up to date with her journey.
Nowadays, Tegan shares tips on decluttering and budgeting and her adventures with her two boys.
Brooke began posting on Instagram in 2011 and quickly gained a large following by sharing fashionable outfits and her daily life.
If you're looking for inspiration for what to wear, Brooke's OOTD, otherwise known as an outfit of the day, will surely help.
Self-titled "mama, maker, and terrible baker", Launceston's Kim Saunders is a graphic designer and artist whose Instagram feed is a collage of flowy dresses and original artwork.
Kim's unique style of prose and candid posts are a welcome refuge in a world of people sharing their "highlight reels".
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
