The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver nearly four times limit on King Island, police say

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated August 12 2023 - 8:48am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are warning against the dangers of drink driving.
Police are warning against the dangers of drink driving.

A woman who had a blood-alcohol reading nearly four times the legal limit was driving with a young child in her vehicle, police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.