A woman who had a blood-alcohol reading nearly four times the legal limit was driving with a young child in her vehicle, police say.
Police said they intercepted a vehicle on Netherby Road, Currie , at about 7pm on April 11.
They said the 24-year-old driver had a roadside breath test that gave a positive indication of alcohol.
"The woman was subsequently transported to the Currie Police Station for further breath analysis which revealed her reading to be 0.190, almost four times the legal limit," police said.
"'The woman was issued an excessive drink driving notice and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
"At the time of offending, the woman had two passengers in her vehicle, one of which was a young child."
Police said the woman would appear in court at a later date.
They urged all drivers to remember the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol.
"Drink driving is one of the fatal five contributing factors to fatal and serious injury crashes on our roads," police said.
