Hillwood wins fiery NTFA premier football clash against Longford

In front of one of the biggest crowds this season, top team Hillwood's 7.6 (48) to 5.6 (36) NTFA premier round 17 victory against third-placed Longford had everything.
Melees characterised the first and third-quarter breaks and an umpire had to urge a fired up coach to get back to his group at the first change.
Meanwhile, there were numerous off-the-ball hits not picked up through the match.
Then a Hillwood player went into Longford's three quarter-time huddle and a Longford player was pulled up by the umpire for remonstrating with him.
As that happened, another Longford player did well to keep a frustrated spectator from getting near the umpire trying to quell the situation.
It was little surprise tensions boiled over at quarter-time following a fiery first term.
There were physical and verbal barbs between the two sides which eventually led to a moment where Hillwood ruck Hamish Leedham appeared to give away a free-kick.
It happened about the stroke of quarter-time but it was hard to tell - especially for the players and umpires - because of the faint siren.
A melee involving many of those currently on the field ensued. Meanwhile, players and officials from both teams ended up on the field due to the siren confusion.
An umpire was urging all parties to get back to their huddles, including a fired up Longford coach Mitch Stagg who appeared to be sending a spray toward Hillwood from afar.
The siren trouble continued at half-time as it couldn't be heard clearly.
Hillwood were out on the ground for the second half minutes before Longford and the Tigers had to go straight to their positions upon re-entering the field.
There was an altercation between Leedham and Longford ruck Michael Larby just before the three quarter-time siren.
It eventually ended up leading to Hillwood's Angus Jefferies going through the Longford huddle - which was forming at the time - which Longford's Jack Donnellan physically reacted to.
The umpire rushed into the huddle, appearing to be penalising Donnellan for his behaviour toward Jefferies.
While looking shocked, Donnellan appeared to accept the penalty but the confusion seemed to incite a spectator who was near the umpire.
Longford's Luke Murfitt-Cowen reacted quickly, taking the spectator metres away from situation before it escalated.
Hillwood playing-coach Jake Pearce said he spoke to Jefferies after the incident.
Going to the opposition's huddle is considered a no-go zone in football.
"He's a bloke that has missed a bit of football and he is a very passionate kind of guy and brings bit of energy, even on the track at training and stuff like that," he said.
"So I just brought him aside and had a bit of chat to him because that's obviously not what we want."
Pearce gave his perspective on what happened.
"He's just kind of come through and Donnellan being a fiery guy like he is has just kind of collected him on the way through," he said.
"Obviously Gus was in the wrong spot, he knew that."
Stagg provided his take on whether incidents from the game should be investigated.
"I'm sure there will be a review, I'm not sure whether they filmed the game today, I know the umpires follow up with home clubs to see whether there is film and vision," he said.
"I didn't necessarily see the incident between Jack and Angus, obviously there were a lot of bodies in the area.
"Why he was at our huddle? I'm not sure. Both sides had dispersed."
Stagg also spoke of off-the-ball hits being an issue.
"I don't want to speak out of school or bash the umpires or anything like that," he said.
"I've felt like our boys haven't got much protection all season to be honest.
"We seem to get penalised when we retaliate.
"But the fact of the matter is, Hamish Leedham has hit Larby off the ball all day which has been missed. How? I'm not sure.
"Certainly from our perspective, we feel our boys aren't getting the necessary protection."
He added: "Footy is a physical game, when you've got umpires one or two metres off a contest and missing those blatant hits it is disappointing".
Stagg commented on his behaviour at quarter-time and what happened with the spectator at three quarter-time.
"Obviously emotions are high but we've got to be better in those moments and that's myself included," he said.
"That's conduct unbecoming by the coach. I'll wear that and our supporters have got to wear that as well.
"It's not a great look for the NTFA and our football club.
"We'll certainly touch on that throughout the week but we've got to be better in that area."
Pearce said he didn't see the Leedham incident at three quarter-time.
"We knew they were going to bring the heat before the game," he said.
"They're a physical side. The reason why they're probably the best in the comp is because they are a physical side and are prepared to use that in games.
"We didn't want to take a backwards step today.
"Bagger (Hamish Leedham) plays with a lot of passion and that's what happens, I didn't see the incident and obviously if it gets looked at, it gets looked at. But he brings effort.
"I don't want those guys to intimidate some of our young fellas so I don't know what actually happened but that's just kind of what happens when you're in (the heat) of the game."
The match's other notable occurrence was Hillwood's Mackenzie Blazely sustaining an injury with five minutes to go on the far boundary.
Pearce said he believed it was a badly rolled ankle and wasn't sure of the severity.
In other matches, Rocherlea defeated Deloraine 16.19 (115) to 7.4 (46), Bridgenorth beat Scottsdale 8.9 (57) to 7.7 (49) and South Launceston accounted for Bracknell 14.20 (104) to 1.4 (10) at Youngtown Oval in a fourth versus fifth duel.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
