After taking down all of the powerlifting world records in one weight category, Ollie Dean is moving on to the next.
Owning the squat, bench press, deadlift and total records in the 67.5 kilogram category for 14-16-year-olds, Dean has his eyes on the four 75kg ones.
The 16-year-old will get his chance on home soil as Launceston's Hi-Per Centre hosts the World Raw Powerlifting Federation Australian Championships on Saturday.
"The current squat record is 217 kilos, so I want to get 220 on my second attempt," Dean said.
"The bench one is 117, so [I'm aim for] 120 and the deadlift I believe is 225 and I'm aiming for 230-plus."
Fellow Launceston athletes Solomon Lee-Archer and Mary Dash will also be aiming for world records in their respective categories - with Dash eyeing off a second category as well.
Hi-Per Centre owner Jamie Dash, who has coached Dean for two years, detailed their first interaction.
"He was deadlifting on a platform and he would have been 14 and he was about to attempt an 150 kilo deadlift," Dash said.
"I went out there initially to stop him and was about to say 'I don't think you should be doing this' but the look of confidence in his eyes, suddenly something flipped in me and I ended up saying 'if you lift that, I'll sponsor you for a year'.
"Not only did he lift it but he lifted it for five reps and I had to stop him and say 'calm down, that's enough, you've got the sponsorship' and I've been looking after him ever since."
Following the Hi-Per Centre's opening just 12 weeks ago, this is now the second major event they've held after hosting the Northern Showdown in June.
While holding the national event was eventually set to be a goal, Dash did not expect it to come so soon.
"We got a call from the WRPF saying 'can you host nationals?', something's fallen through," he said.
"We were sitting there feeling pretty burnt out [from the Showdown], thinking shit, how are we going to pull this off?
"But we thought no, we'll do it so once again, we rallied the troops and we've managed to pull it together.
"To be able to showcase what we do best in a facility we're so so proud of is - it's incredible."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
