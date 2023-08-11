Weekly wrap: Busting myths and unveiling development plans

G'day readers,
While most of the talk around water coolers over the past few months has revolved around a Tasmanian AFL team, this week, the talk around ours was Hamish Geale's exclusive unveiling of the redevelopment plans for the old Charles Street service station. The plans are sure to set tongues wagging.
Duncan Bailey tells us Du Cane Brewing launched a new beer on Thursday in an effort to inspire and empower women beer professionals; we say cheers to that!
Charmaine Manuel reports some interesting facts from Dr Karl Kruszelnicki's launch of the National Science Week in Launceston. You may feel smarter after reading it.
The Homeless camp on Kings Wharf Road near the Silo Hotel is growing. The Examiner spoke to some of its occupants about their plight. We also investigated who is responsible for the site. Stephanie Dalton and Joe Colbrook report.
Cheaper medicines are something we'd all like, right? Well, not everybody does, it seems. The Pharmacy Guild of Australia has waged a not-so-factual war against the Albanese government's policy. I bust a few of the Guild's arguments in my op-ed this week.
Well, that's it from me today. I am off to unpack some boxes in our new Launceston home.
I hope you all have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.