Marie Kondo, a Japanese organising and tidying expert has become a household name for many after the success of her four books and Netflix series encouraging people to declutter and live a minimal life.
Now Melinda Ferrier, a Trevallyn resident, wants to bring Kondo's "life changing magic" to Launceston.
Ms Ferrier, a former psychologist and manager, discovered Marie Kondo's methods when she went on holiday several years ago and picked up Kondo's first, bestselling book 'The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organising.'
The book presents a category-by-category process for decluttering your possessions and encourages people to identify which items in their homes "spark joy."
Kondo's methods also went viral for her clothes folding and organisation technique that ensures a clean and organised drawer.
After reading the book, Ms Ferrier applied the methods to her own home and felt that the book lived up to its "life changing" name.
"I just found that the change in my mindset, my behaviours was so profound."
Kondo's expansive brand now includes a certification program where people can train to become KonMari experts and help others to follow the iconic decluttering and tidying philosophy.
Ms Ferrier also did a "joy check" on her job and realised that it was "sparking no joy" so she left the "corporate treadmill" and retrained to become a KonMari consultant.
The basic premise of the philosophy is based on joy, Ms Ferrier said.
Unlike traditional decluttering methods which focus on getting rid of things, the KonMari method focuses on "what sparks joy."
"So we then keep those items and discard everything else."
"It's what sparks joy, what serves a purpose in your life, what's adding value to your life, and you're keeping those items that align with that ideal lifestyle that you want."
KonMari also differs from other methods because it focuses on sorting items by category and not by room. There's a strict sequence to the method which moves from clothing, to books, papers, komono (a Japanese term for miscellaneous) and finally sentimental items.
The order goes from items that do not have much emotional attachment to items that are difficult to get rid of.
When you move through this sequence, you are "building up your decision making muscle," Ms Ferrier said.
Finally, the other key principle of the KonMari method happens before you start organising and it requires having a vision for your ideal lifestyle.
If an item doesn't fit into your future lifestyle, you discard it, Ms Ferrier said. It can be a physically and emotionally exhausting process but one that is very rewarding, she said.
It's something she was drawn to as a psychologist because "it is quite introspective and mindful."
She now offers one-on-one support and runs workshops for people who want to go through the KonMari process.
People are often quite vulnerable when she enters their home and generally feel overwhelmed and don't know where to start organising.
READ MORE: Ukrainian refugee's new life in Launceston
"I provide physical and emotional support, helping clients in making intentional decisions and processing the emotions attached to objects and letting off items no longer serving them."
"I am their accountability buddy making sure the job gets done. I help them stay motivated and focused on creating a clutter-free and joyful home."
Clutter is big issue and Australians have $60 billion worth of unused items sitting in their homes, she said.
"So I'm hoping that people will want my support to help them declutter and organise their lives."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.