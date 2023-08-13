The tiny violinists were the stars of the stage at St Cecilia School of Music's annual performance challenge.
Many of the state's aspiring and experienced musicians converged on the Hotel Grand Chancellor for the 28th annual event which ran from August 10 to August 13.
One of Tasmania's major music calendar events, the performance challenge regularly invites over 1000 musicians, teachers and supporters to congregate in Launceston annually.
This year's challenge commenced on August 10, running a four-day suite of varied age sections and grade competitions.
Founding director of St. Cecilia School of Music, Mathews Tyson, said that the challenge was not so much about competing as it was about "learning to rise to an occasion".
"What we say to the people at the beginning of every recession is they challenge themselves to do the best they possibly can," he said.
"They experience what it's all like to have pre-performance nerves or to tolerate moves or have to suffer the nerves.
"The performance challenge reflects the ethos of St. Cecilia School of Music."
Across the challenge, instrumentalists performed classical renditions and contemporary numbers on the violin, piano and more, and choral groups from local schools, like St Patrick's College, serenaded.
Gold and silver medals were awarded to winning performers in grade or age sections depending on their level of achievement and experience.
The special note in this year's challenge was its adjudicator, renowned New Zealand-based international concert pianist, composer and music examiner Dr Ludwig Treviranus.
Performance challenge co-ordinator Michael Stocks said the competition was an invaluable experience for the developing musician.
"Having an impartial judge who is world-renowned adds even more kudos to this exciting event," Mr Stocks said.
Every performer received a critique of their performance and a certificate of achievement.
Members of the public are invited to attend the final sessions today and be entertained by both developing and experienced musicians.
All sessions are open to the public, and tickets are available at the door with Sunday sessions commencing at 11.30am and 2.00pm.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
