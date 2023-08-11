A fleet of five Northern Tasmanian hockey players have flown to South Australia to represent their state at the 16-and-under School Sport Australia championships.
Queechy Penguins trio Ciaran McRobbie, Cadele Harris and Charli Ross as well as Launceston City's Damon White and Tamar Churinga's Lachy Hyde will fly the state's flag over the next seven days.
McRobbie, Harris and Ross will all don Tasmanian colours for the first time, with 16-year-old Ross previously representing the state in athletics as well.
"I'm grateful to represent Tassie in a different sport," Ross said.
"Obviously I do a lot of running, which really helps me in the fitness aspect of things, so it's really good to be able to keep fit in the off-season and coming through into the hockey season."
Fifteen-year-old Harris said the team, coached by Bianca Pritchard, had been gelling well before the championships.
"I think our obvious competition would probably be the big states like New South Wales but I think if we play well as a team we'll be really competitive," she said.
McRobbie - who comes from a hockey family with dad Matt, mum Sarah and sister Isabella all playing - is looking forward to following in their footsteps by representing the state.
The 16-year-old is pleased to have fellow Launceston-based teammates White and Hyde by his side, who both played at the under-15 national championships last year.
"It's a good feeling to be still in the squad and to be able to improve on our skills as a team and try to improve on our tournament performance," White said.
Hyde added: "It definitely feels like a stronger side this year. We've all played with each other before and the chemistry is there."
The boys' side is coached by Luc Redman and has a strong North-West presence in Smithton trio William Dixon, Hunter Dwyer and Blake House and Devonport's Brayden Tomlinson.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
