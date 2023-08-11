The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Ciaran McRobbie, Cadele Harris, Charli Ross, Lachy Hyde and Damon White to represent Tassie

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
August 12 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fleet of five Northern Tasmanian hockey players have flown to South Australia to represent their state at the 16-and-under School Sport Australia championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.