Launceston's Silverdome has missed out on hosting the Australian Diamonds, with Hobart's MyState Bank Arena set to host two Tests for the upcoming three-Test netball series with South Africa.
It comes despite the Northern stadium recording a sell-out crowd for Collingwood's final-ever Super Netball match in June and being the home of the Tasmanian Netball League's two grand finalists.
It's the first time the Diamonds, who retained their world champions status at the 2023 World Cup on Monday, will have played in the state's capital, with their matches to be played on Sunday, October 29, and Tuesday, October 31, with the third to be played in Cairns.
Netball Tasmania chief executive Mitch Coulson was thrilled to be able to bring the country's best netballers to the state.
"It's a hugely exciting moment, not just for netball in Tasmania, I think this is about sport and major events more broadly," he said.
"To have the world-champion Diamonds down here for two Test matches is such an exciting prospect and ... we certainly had this on our longer-term agenda."
Coulson said he was confident there would be a large turnout for the matches.
"In the [Super Netball] this year we saw that was a sell-out at the Silverdome, our crowd numbers have been very strong for games that we've hosted here, so what a wonderful opportunity for Tasmanians to turn up, show their support of netball and show their support of the Diamonds," he said.
Tickets for the two matches will be released on Monday, August 14, for Super Netball members and registered netball players, while general public tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 15.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
