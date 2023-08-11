Croome says family violence response is inequitable

Equality Tasmania has expressed concern that Tasmania's key family violence offender's intervention program is closed to same sex partners.
Spokesman Rodney Croome's comments come after a Launceston magistrate Evan Hughes said it was a unsatisfactory and unfortunate situation that the Family Violence Offenders Intervention Program (FVOIP) was not available to a defendant in a same sex relationship.
"Same-sex couples have had equal legal rights in state law for twenty years and have been able to marry for five years, so there is no excuse for inequities in any government service including family violence programs," Mr Croome said.
Mr Hughes said in sentencing comments that all members of a community should have access to the program.
A Department of Justice said: "The Family Violence Offender Intervention Program is a group based, men's behaviour change program specifically designed to address violence against women.
"There are however a range of other, suitable intervention options for family violence perpetrators in same sex relationships, including the EQUIPS Aggression program and the recently sourced Disrupting Family Violence program."
Mr Croome said that it was an unfortunate fact that intimate partner violence existed in the LGBTIQA+ community just as it did more broadly in the community.
"There is a need for services for LGBTIQA+ survivors and offenders," he said.
Mr Croome said that even if alternate programs were available to same-sex partners they were clearly not being funded or promoted to the same level as programs for heterosexual partners or the legal system would be aware of them.
"We will contact the Attorney-General seeking a guarantee that family violence services for same-sex partners who are either offenders or survivors are equally available, accessible, promoted and funded," he said.
Mr Croome said that it seemed the alternatives programs to FVOIP were little known to the court and to magistrates.
