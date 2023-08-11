With one round remaining in the NTFA division one, both Perth and St Pats are gearing up for what they hope will be a deep finals campaign.
The Saints cannot move from second position and are very likely to be playing Lilydale in the first qualifying final, while fourth-placed Perth are very unlikely to move from their spot too.
As a result, St Pats coach Jake Laskey said his side had been preparing for the post-season during the previous rounds.
"Probably within the last month, we've been trying a few different things and trying players elsewhere, we've still got a couple little things up our sleeve, but other than that we're pretty much just trying to get out fittest and best team out there," he said.
"Our finals pretty much start this weekend really with Perth, it's a big game between us two heading into finals and you always want to get momentum going into finals, so obviously we're looking forward to the game to try and start our finals campaign as such."
In their last meeting, the Saints proved far too strong against an under-manned Magpies side, winning 134-52.
Laskey said he still expects a strong contest on Saturday.
"They've done an unbelievable job from where they were, in the years gone by," he said.
"They've got a lot of good players in their side, they've recruited heavily and well and they've got a lot of speed.
"I think last time they had a chunk of players out, so I think tomorrow it'll be a good game."
Magpies coach Jade Selby took a similar outlook going into Saturday as he reflected on his side's 19-point loss against Old Launcestonians last time out.
"They got a good start and hats off to them, they started really well and we were just chasing tail all day and and that's what happens when you're behind," he said.
"We learned a lot from the game, when you give a team a six-goal to one head start part-way through the second quarter, it's tough to come back from."
St Pats "will look different" depending on some fitness tests, while the Magpies welcome back Lachie Bellinger and Colby Granger.
Elsewhere, Lilydale will be favourites to sure up third spot as they host Evandale.
OLs are set to make the trip out to St Helens for a contest with East Coast - they still have a faint hope of snatching fourth off the Magpies should some extreme results go their way.
Bridport will be hoping to continue their strong finish to their return season in front of their fans as UTAS visit.
Meander Valley's final match for the year is a tough one, with undefeated minor premiers Old Scotch travelling to Westbury.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
