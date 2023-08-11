The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dr Karl Kruszelnicki launches National Science Week at the Inveresk Tramsheds

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated August 11 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Karl addresses several hundred students at the tramsheds auditorium. Picture by Craig George.
Dr Karl addresses several hundred students at the tramsheds auditorium. Picture by Craig George.

Australian national treasure and belly button fluff enthusiast Dr Karl Kruszelnicki launched National Science Week in Launceston by addressing several hundred local students at the Tramsheds auditorium in Inveresk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.