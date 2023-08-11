Australian national treasure and belly button fluff enthusiast Dr Karl Kruszelnicki launched National Science Week in Launceston by addressing several hundred local students at the Tramsheds auditorium in Inveresk.
Dr Kruszelnicki spoke about future careers in science, cut through the noise and myths on climate action and presented four key messages of hope.
These four messages were:
This was followed by a Q&A session where Dr Kruszelnicki answered questions ranging from the impact of microplastics in the environment to space exploration.
The students asked "very deep and meaningful questions that covered many layers," Dr Karl said.
"I'm very impressed by the students here with their depth of questions and how they were taking a point of view that married science and environment and politics and most importantly, the long term point of view for future generations."
Dr Kruszelnicki spoke with his usual candour on the key challenges that young people will have to solve including climate change.
To address climate change, we need to approach the problem in the same way that Americans did during WWII, Kruszelnicki said.
"We've left it a bit long because the fossil fuel companies have bribed the politicians, but we can fix it."
Dr Kruszelnicki also spoke to students about ethical dilemmas in science particularly around the rise of artificial intelligence.
Already artificial intelligence systems have been used to kill people in Libya and in Iraq and in Iran where AIs have been given weapons and sent off to kill people, he said.
To curb the potential misuse of AI, Kruszelnicki advocated for something like Isaac's Asimov's three law's of robotics "built into the artificial intelligence at a core level".
This would compel the artificial intelligence system to protect itself but also obey the instructions of a human and not cause harm to another human in the short or long term, he said
"This is a case of where we need some government supervision to make things better for the long term."
Although the world faces many problems, Dr Kruszelnicki put a lot of faith in his young audience.
"You are the smartest generation ever in the history of the human race. You don't know as much as your teachers but with time you will know as much and more."
"So you'll be running the world and hopefully you'll make the world a better place."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
