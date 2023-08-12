Science Week is back at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, with northern Tasmanians encouraged to get in early to enjoy the captivating line-up.
Running from August 12 to 20, visitors can enjoy science themed family craft sessions, robot play activities, and a pub trivia night at Du Cane Brewing for the adults.
For the younger scientists, they'll have the chance to create their own video game, with guidance from the team at Launceston technology education group, Bitlink.
Bitlink director James Riggall said their team would be running game design workshops for kids aged 9 to 12; building video games from scratch.
"They'll learn all the skills they need to know along the way, including coding and graphics," Mr Riggall said.
"We always love working with young people, teaching them technology skills and helping them be creative with technology, not just consumers."
General manager creative arts and cultural services at QVMAG Shane Fitzgerald said Science Week was an important annual event for Northern Tasmanians.
"Science Week is wonderful event for a range of reasons, namely the advocacy of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths) education for all ages," Mr Fitzgerald said.
"We're invested in offering interactive, immersive and educational STEAM experiences for all ages and this event provides us with a creative platform to do just that."
He said they we're set to welcome a diverse line-up of events across both the museum and art gallery, and were proud to offer the experience for free to the community.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said he was looking forward to seeing Science Week engage around 900 students.
"There'll be a really hands on way of engagement throughout Science Week, and it's all about having that fun element with it," Cr Garwood said.
"We think it's a really fun and engaging time, whether you're six years old or whether you're 106 years old, there's really something for everyone."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
