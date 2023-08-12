The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Robotics, tech talks and exploring the stars on at QVMAG's Science Week

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
August 12 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bitlink director Troy Merritt, Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood, Bitlink assistant Chelsea Boyd at the launch of Science Week at QVMAG. Picture Phillip Biggs
Bitlink director Troy Merritt, Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood, Bitlink assistant Chelsea Boyd at the launch of Science Week at QVMAG. Picture Phillip Biggs

Science Week is back at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, with northern Tasmanians encouraged to get in early to enjoy the captivating line-up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.