Discover the timeless charm of 'Laura Cottage'

3 beds | 1 bath | o car
Welcome to 'Laura Cottage', a beautiful character home located at 9 Laura Street, West Launceston.
From the moment you arrive, you'll be captivated by the impressive character features that this home proudly showcases.
Step inside and be greeted by the beautiful interior, where three generous bedrooms await you at the front of the house, basking in an abundance of natural light.
The central bathroom is equipped with a spa, shower, toilet, and vanity.
As you venture towards the back of the home, you'll discover the heart of the house-the kitchen and living spaces.
The kitchen boasts ample bench and cupboard space, adorned with new quality appliances throughout.
Adjacent to the kitchen, the light-filled dining area provides a delightful spot to enjoy meals while overlooking the stunning deck space and backyard.
The lounge area is a cozy haven for everyone to gather and unwind, featuring a beautiful character fireplace that adds warmth and charm to the ambiance.
Gather around the fire and create cherished memories with your loved ones.
The home is kept comfortable all year round with a reverse cycle air conditioner system
Step outside, and you'll find yourself on the expansive deck, an ideal setting for entertaining guests or simply relishing in the serene atmosphere.
The rear yard boasts well-established gardens, enveloping the space in natural beauty, and is fully fenced, providing privacy and security.
Additionally, a well-equipped newly built bespoke studio/storage space which is fully powered awaits you in the backyard, offering versatility for various uses, whether it be a home office, an artist's retreat, or a space for hobbies.
Extra storage can be found conveniently located under the deck area, ensuring ample room for all your storage needs.
Nestled in the sought-after area of West Launceston, Laura Cottage offers convenience at its finest.
Just a short walking distance from Launceston CBD, hospitals, local schools, and the breathtaking Cataract Gorge, plus the local IGA just around the corner you'll have easy access to all the amenities and attractions this vibrant city has to offer.
Don't miss the opportunity to make' Laura Cottage' your new home.
Embrace the charm, comfort, and lifestyle that awaits within its walls.
