4 beds | 2 bath | 5 car
First time offered to market and hidden away in arguably one of Tasmania's most sought after wine regions lies 'Knox Hill,' a stunning homestead set upon a sprawling 2-hectare estate.
Stylish, sophisticated and spacious, this is a once in a lifetime chance to own a slice of rural paradise in an exclusive blue ribbon address.
Flanked by manicured gardens, the single level home awaits at the end of the sealed, tree-lined driveway.
Even the largest of families can live in comfort with the home revealing multiple living zones including a separate lounge, study and sitting room.
Made with the entertainer in mind, the timber kitchen rests in the centre of the home and comes complete with a large island, Neff oven, gas cooking, and loads of storage.
Doing the dishes will no longer be a chore with the inclusion of a Siemens dishwasher and a sink which delivers a spectacular lush and leafy view of the property.
The dining room integrates seamlessly with the expansive timber deck via glass bi-fold doors for effortless entertaining.
Dazzle your guests with a glass of local wine as you admire the sunset before stepping inside for a sumptuous dinner cooked in your gourmet kitchen!
Each of the four bedrooms open onto sundecks providing an idyllic spot to wake up with your morning coffee.
The master bedroom is a luxurious retreat which comes with a walk-in robe and ensuite with his and hers sinks.
The remaining three bedrooms share another central bathroom.
Outside the 4.94 acres offers an abundance of level space across two gated paddocks, ideal for horses or hobby farm or a tennis court and swimming pool if desired.
A stand-alone garage features a workshop area and a walk-in store room along with parking for up to 5 vehicles.
Knox Hill is positioned only moments from the popular Josef Chromy Winery and just 10 minutes from Launceston CBD and Launceston Airport, making this a serene yet convenient place to raise the family.
Property of this calibre rarely comes to market.
Offering size, style and so much space to escape, this is the country home with an enviable lifestyle you've been searching for.
Phoebe is living and working on the lands of the Kaurna people. She has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Phoebe is living and working on the lands of the Kaurna people. She has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.