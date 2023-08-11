A Tasmanian man that died after suffering a fall in an aged care home was given substandard care at the facility, while the private care provider deliberately omitted information and provided misleading facts to investigators, a coroner has reported.
Eighty-two-year-old Peter Guy died in the Repatriation Centre Hospital in Hobart three weeks after an unwitnessed fall at an aged care facility managed by Masonic Care Tasmania.
The company managed three aged care facilities across the state, including two in Launceston.
In a report on the man's death, Coroner Simon Cooper found that bed alarms and bed rails that could have prevented Mr Guy's fall were not used at Freemasons Home in Hobart.
He concluded that Mr Guy's care at the facility was substandard.
Mr Guy suffered several falls during his time at Freemasons Home, including on 14 January 2022, when he suffered a compression fracture of his L2 spine.
"He had a series of falls after that date, culminating in an unwitnessed fall on 1 April 2022 which required his hospitalisation and led directly to his death," according to the coroner's report.
The report slammed the care provider's lack of resourcing and failure to use industry-standard equipment.
"The evidence indicates that the Freemasons Home do not appear to have used bed alarms or any other sensory or mobility type alarms for Mr Guy, despite repeated falls, clear evidence of wandering and well-documented evidence of worsening confusion in the wake of each fall," the report read.
"A bed alarm would not have prevented Mr Guy's fall on 1 April 2022, but it would have led to a quicker response.
"Moreover, there is no evidence of bed rails being used by the nursing home. Bed rails would almost certainly have prevented the fall."
According to the report, an audit conducted not long before Mr Guy's death showed that Freemasons Home was non-compliant in seven of the eight standards assessed.
"Relevantly, Freemasons Home could not demonstrate that residents receive safe and effective care that was best practice."
Mr Cooper also criticised aged care company Masonic Care Tasmania's response to the coronial investigation.
"The level of cooperation of Masonic Care Tasmania in respect of the investigation into Mr Guy's death was poor," Mr Cooper wrote.
As part of the initial coronial investigation, investigators sent questions to the management of Masonic Care Tasmania, asking whether Mr Guy had fallen previously and the dates and specific injuries of those falls.
In response, management only provided details of falls for the three months leading up to 1 April 2022.
They deliberately amended the question to omit information concerning the fall in which Mr Guy suffered a compression fracture of his spine and any information about earlier falls, according to the coroner.
"It is apparent that the response was deliberate. Whether it was deliberately misleading is unclear."
Respect Group, which took over management of Masonic Care Tasmania's three homes in December 2022, told the investigation that it was "disappointed that the response provided by Masonic Care appeared to be misleading and omitted certain facts".
Jason Binder, Respect managing director and chief executive officer, said the incident and inquest occurred before Respect owned the aged care home.
"It would be unfair for us to make judgements in retrospect without context from management at the time," he said.
Asked if improvements had been made in the former Masonic Care Tasmania homes since their acquisition last year, Mr Binder said: "We have confidence in our systems and staff, and have a proven track record of compliance as an organisation".
"We constantly review the operation and standards of each of our homes and are committed to continually assessing and improving our care."
