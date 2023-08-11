Tasmanian child sexual abuse survivors who were anxiously waiting for the Commission of Inquiry's final report are now relieved a timeline has been provided.
The Commission of Inquiry looking into child sexual abuse in Tasmania's institutions is handing its final report to the Governor on August 31, who will legally review the document before it is to be tabled in parliament by September 28.
On Thursday, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the government would provide an initial response to the report and a more detailed response by the end of this year.
Beyond abuse, founder Steve Fisher said victim survivors were relieved that a timeline had been set, and they now know what to expect from the process.
"A lot of people were sort of wondering and starting to stress, especially the people involved in the COI inquiry, who actually gave evidence," Mr Fisher said.
"They were wondering, what happens now? So we are pretty happy the government have come out and told victim survivors, and the rest of the community, in plain English, what happens next with the report."
Mr Fisher said victim survivors had been waiting 20 years for change to occur, and the remaining wait was a necessary part of the process.
"This document is probably one of the most important documents in Tasmania's history, and the findings of the COI are going to shock people to the core, so it has to be treated with the respect it deserves," Mr Fisher said.
"We called for a Commission of Inquiry in 2003, so it has taken 20 years, and now it is about to come out and finally happen. Whatever process that it needs to go through, well, so be it," he said.
"It is really important that the report is tabled as quickly as possible, but it is a process, and people need to be really aware of and understand that."
He said any redaction that occurred as a result of the Governor's review was also understandable.
"It is the Governor's call...any redacted parts will have a reason for that."
