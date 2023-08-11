Luxury Binalong Bay Airbnb home set to fetch $2.6m-plus

A Bay of Fires luxury home looks set to continue Binalong Bay's string of multimillion-dollar sales.
The tucked-away home at 13 Seaton Cove Road hit the market this week and will become the coastal suburb's second biggest sale should it achieve or surpass its $2.6 million baseline.
Situated between Binalong Bay and the Gardens, the home sits among a pocket of three homes overlooking a small cove.
"It's a 50 metre walk from the backyard," Sims for Property's Rick Fleming said.
"You can get in there, lay on the beach and have a dip in the cove - it's a beautiful little spot.
"But you've got a variety of other beaches in walking distance and Sloop Reef is just around the corner."
East Coast sales haven't always reached such dazzling heights.
No Binalong Bay property had sold for more than $1.3 million before the $6 million sale of the 52-acre 62 Lyall Road in December 2021.
That groundbreaking transaction was followed by October's $2.5 million sale of a smaller 1382 square metre block at neighbouring 68 Lyall Road.
The Seaton Cove Road sits on a similarly sized plot and is a 10-minute drive from the main Binalong Bay township.
The three-bedroom home was built in 2013 and has been successfully run as Airbnb accommodation, averaging 4.98 stars from 66 reviews.
"It's very rare you'll find one become available in there - there's very few homes sold in that little Gardens nook," Mr Fleming said.
"If you want to buy something in the Bay of Fires, that's as good a spot as any."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
