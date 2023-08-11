Bridgenorth's stellar NTFAW premier season has been impressive on all fronts, but none more so than prolific goal-kicker Emily McKinnell.
The state representative player has booted 44 goals in 12 appearances at an average of 3.67 goals per game.
Her tally is even more impressive when compared to the rest of the league, with Old Launcestonians' Abbey Green in second with 19 goals to her name.
Parrots coach Bobby Beams said her performances this year had been a reflection of her work ethic.
"It's probably not just this season, she's been here three years and especially the last two, the way she is dedicating everything in her life to become a better footballer has just been a pleasure to watch," he said.
"Credit to her, she's worked exceptionally hard and it's not a fluke that she's got to the level she's at because she's invested so much time and worked so hard at it. It's been really special to see it and I'm proud of the way she's gone about it."
Scottsdale have an equally effective ace up their sleeve however, with Dearne Taylor returning to the line-up alongside Ruby and Alex Hall.
Taylor has been in scintillating form this year, featuring in the Magpies' best performers in all 11 games she's played, a number matched only by OLs' Sophie Farrow.
"She's so important, I don't want to single out one player but she's just such a big personality and she can just make friends with anyone," coach Mikayla Binns said.
"She controls the ball really well and it's just a massive advantage to us so we've loved having Dearne coming back and playing with us."
Scottsdale's finals hopes took a massive blow last time out against South Launceston, but Binns believed there were plenty of positives to take out of the match.
"I think it was a really good performance considering we lost, I was quite happy with how the game was played by us, especially because we had those three big outs," she said.
"A few of the girls had to step up and did, they played really well, so I was really quite happy other than the loss.
"This week I told the girls we've got nothing to lose, so we can try a few different things, be more attacking and things like that as well and just play with a bit more freedom."
While the Parrots are well and truly planted at the top of the ladder, they were given a mighty scare in their last match against Old Scotch, coming back from 14 points down at quarter-time to win by 11.
"Last week was pretty tough conditions and we came from behind to win, which with the conditions and situation it was one of our better wins," Beams said.
"I see how everyone is working so hard within our group for each other and working to improve and get better and they're driving each other, pushing the standards up and things are going well, so we're really looking forward to coming into finals."
Bridgenorth have four players returning to the side: Grace Robinson, Hallie Meaburn, Jenna Griffiths and Letitia Johnston.
With OLs and Old Scotch having already played their round 14 match, Launceston and South are the only other contest in action on Saturday.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
