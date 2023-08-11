A number of leading organisations have warned Tasmania's State of the Environment report (SOE) will not be fit for purpose without increased funding and transparency from the state government.
Under the State Policies and Projects Act 1993 the Tasmanian government are required to release an SOE every five years, which would be prepared by the independent Tasmanian Planning Commission (TPC).
However, a report has not been published since 2009.
A new report from The Australian Institute titled Get Your Skates On: Tasmania's next State of the Environment Report, called for a substantial investment in funding, among other recommendations, to "make up for the long-standing lack of comprehensive environmental analysis and reporting."
The report was created in collaboration with the Environmental Defenders Office and the Tasmanian Independent Science Council.
A number of key recommendations were highlighted, including an additional $1.1 million in funding to "adequately resource production of the state's long overdue SOE report."
According to the 2023-24 state budget, $400,000 was allocated to the TPC to deliver the SOE report by June 30, 2024.
Right to Information documents obtained by The Australian Institute last year revealed the 2009 report cost the Tasmanian government over $900,000 to produce.
Planning Minister Michael Ferguson said the TPC would produce a State of the Environment Report in accordance with the requirements of the Act, and as directed by the Minister for Planning by June 2024.
"The Commission indicated that they needed an additional $400,000 to undertake this task, and this was provided for in the most recent Budget," Mr Ferguson said.
The TPC's ability to produce the report has been questioned over the years, with Environment Minister Roger Jaensch stating in 2021 that the TPC was "not necessarily the right place, the right body, to be producing it, given the other types of roles and functions that it had".
Executive director of The Australia Institute Tasmania Eloise Carr said with a delay of a decade, Tasmania had fallen significantly behind the rest of Australia in terms of environmental reporting.
"This lack of transparency not only affects our environmental stewardship, but also hinders our ability to make informed, responsible decisions that would ensure a sustainable future for all Tasmanians," Ms Carr said.
The Australian Institute report also called on the government to release its plans for the SOE report ahead of publishing, and clearly outline what it would cover, along with a range of illustrative case studies.
Ms Carr said the SOE report was a "critical health check" for the environment.
"Without it we're flying blind, how can the government make decisions about natural resource management without knowing the state, the condition and the trends of the environment and of the ecosystems?" Ms Carr said.
READ MORE: Ukrainian refugee's new life in Launceston
"They're going to be looking at 15 years worth of data... based on the dire national report last year, it's probably going to have some bad news in it, I would say."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.