State parliament resumed this week after its two-month winter recess, just days after the government confirmed that its major Bass Strait power interconnector project, Marinus Link, would cost significantly more than expected.
The project, once touted as a certain answer to the state's energy security concerns and as a way the government could support the state budget via energy sales to the mainland, is now in danger of being abandoned.
The news gave the Labor opposition the perfect target for parliament's first week back, and they wasted no time in suggesting the state is in energy crisis, and that major factories are unable to expand due to Hydro Tasmania's lack of spare generation capacity.
They also continued pointing out that Tasmanians' power bills have increased by about 22.5 per cent in last two years, during which inflation and interest rates have sawed into household budgets.
And they attacked Marinus Link itself, suggesting the project was always a white elephant destined for cost blowouts and problems.
The opposition party also claimed the government is trying to shift Hydro's core focus away from providing power for the state, and seeking to transform it into an energy trading entity.
Labor has some strong points.
Major energy users and potential new energy-intensive industries, from mining and hydrogen producers to data centre companies, have reported that the state-owned generator was unwilling to offer them cheap power. In the case of a hydrogen company looking to build a project in Bell Bay, even firming contracts were unavailable.
Energy Minister Guy Barnett has said supply and demand for electricity in Tasmania is evenly balanced.
This is true. According to the Tasmanian Economic Regulator's latest information, there was "no head room available" in availability of electricity generation capacity for wholesale customers in the fourth quarter of this year through to the end of the second quarter of 2024.
The government tried this week to spin this as a good thing - that electricity supply and demand was tight because of Tasmania's strong economic and population growth.
The Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, usually in lockstep with the government on most issues, threw dirt on that suggestion.
"Without new generation, Tasmania will not have enough energy to meet the needs of a growing population and a growing economy," said its chief executive officer, Michael Bailey.
"Without new, renewable generation Tasmania could face an energy crisis. We already have a number of businesses saying that investment decisions in Tasmania are being put on hold until either Marinus or new generation gets the green light."
For the TCCI, Marinus is critical. It will give industry some access to cheap power from the mainland.
For Hydro, it will allow big generation projects like the $750 million expansion of the Tarraleah power station and the $1.5 billion Lake Cethana pumped hydro project to go ahead. Both are currently contingent on Marinus proceeding.
There is no immediate energy crisis - as the government pointed out, dam levels are at about 45 per cent - fairly high for this time of year.
The real danger is a lack of ambition.
Hydro Tasmania is running out of power, and this could restrict economic growth in the long term - especially if Marinus does not go ahead.
The company should have invested into more wind farm projects, as it did with hydro projects during the 20th century.
Instead, it has chosen to leave that to a bevy of private wind proponents, with mixed success.
Only a handful of projects have been completed over the past decade. More are on the way - ACEN Australia is developing its North-East Wind Farm, a massive 1260-megawatt project.
Others have been caught up in environmental entanglements - ACEN's proposed 900-megawatt wind farm on Robbins Island was only given conditional approval to operate for five months of the year, in order to protect local bird species.
Hydro no longer has the ambition to progress its own projects, or give enough support to encourage more private developers in.
There is a long-term energy crisis. There is not enough generation being built. But that is a crisis of Hydro Tasmania's own making.
