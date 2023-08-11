A former accountant who ripped off $1.44 million to feed a chronic gambling habit was jailed in the Supreme Court in Launceston for seven and half years.
James Redmond Burrows, 38, pleaded guilty to 23 counts of fraud, 43 counts of computer-related fraud, three counts of stealing, 28 counts of insertion of false information as data and 16 counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
He betrayed no emotion as the sentence was handed down.
He stole money from clients who trusted him and the Australian Taxation Office over a four-year and three-month period between 2015 and 2020. He used it to bet on galloping and harnessed horses, dogs and sports betting through accounts with Tabcorp, Ladbrokes and Sportsbet.
Justice Robert Pearce ordered that Burrows serve four years and three months before being eligible for parole.
Burrows was jailed for two and half years on Commonwealth charges and six and half years on Tasmanian charges. Part of the respective sentences overlap, comprising a seven and half year total.
Justice Pearce said 25 clients were victims of his dishonesty, involving amounts varying from $1050 to $298,633 involving 300 separate fraudulent transactions.
"It was a very serious case of dishonesty involving a large amount of money and causing an egregious effect on people," Justice Pearce said.
He said that Burrows knew what he was doing was wrong but had done nothing to address the problem.
Burrows even had an account called the "fraud account", in which he would deposit clients' funds.
He said there was little chance that the money would ever be repaid.
Justice Pearce said that a psychologist's report revealed that he had a narcissistic personality disorder.
"Gambling was a self-medicating escape from depression," he said.
He said the gambling disorder was not the cause of the criminal conduct.
Justice Pearce said Burrows had shown no remorse, and even after the ATO started making enquiries in 2029, his gambling increased, and he lost $100,000 over 304 months in 2019.
"Even after your dishonesty was discovered, you did not stop," he said.
The court heard that Burrows had been convicted of stealing $12,500 in 2020 after he moved to Victoria.
The court heard that Burrows stole money from clients of his accounting business, including $199,728 from Launceston businessman Garry Roberts and $298,633 from real estate agent Josh Hart.
Other affected included $187,264 from Liv Eat franchisee Simone Morris, $268,625 from Stephen and Julie Gibson trading as Webber Holdings, $30,654 from Vaughan and Jen Radford of Northern Pest Control, $48,439 from Grant Chugg Plumbing and $23,157 from a clothing business run by Kate Gibson.
Outside the court, Simone Morris said that she believed the true extent of her losses was $400,000.
She said he knew that she had already lost money in business.
"So we were friends, and he told me I was like a sister to him," she said.
She said that the first theft had come while she was in hospital.
She recalled the shock of finding out that she had been ripped off and checking to see if she had nothing in her account.
"He commented to me ', Don't worry, you are going to get the money back. I've got a life insurance policy," she said.
She said she had taken a big hit and still owed money to the ATO.
"I just want to know that he is sorry and that he is going to make changes," she said.
Justice Pearce said that Burrows had not ceased gambling until April 21, 2023.
READ MORE: Ukrainian refugee's new life in Launceston
He said his illogical and perverse behaviour was inconsistent with genuine contrition.
"You committed a deliberate and systematic betrayal on people who trusted you," Justice Pearce said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.