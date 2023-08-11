The first versus third NTFA premier battle between Longford and Hillwood will have plenty of great match-ups across the field on Saturday at Hillwood.
But one bound to stand out is the ruck duel between the Tigers' Michael Larby and the Sharks' Hamish Leedham.
The pair, who are widely regarded as the best rucks in the competition, haven't met this season due to Larby breaking his arm against Bracknell in round three.
After coming back through the reserves, he already looks in strong form in his three games back in the senior team.
The injury was a cruel blow for Larby who was best on ground in last year's drought-breaking premiership win.
Tigers coach Mitch Stagg had noted Larby had developed even further over the summer, putting in a flawless pre-season.
Stagg this week shared his thoughts on how Larby had been travelling since his injury.
"Michael has been fantastic," he said.
"I think he was back running about a week after his broken arm. He just lives and breathes football and loves the football club.
"So from a conditioning perspective, he was in a really good space to return, it was probably more the mental aspect with such a serious injury like that.
"But he's been absolutely outstanding. He played a bit of time up forward and obviously his preferred position in the ruck as well, so we couldn't be happier with the way he's come back.
"He will obviously have a pretty big role to play against Hamish Leedham on the weekend so we think that'll be a great battle."
In contrast, according to PlayHQ, Leedham hasn't missed a game this season and has featured in the best 10 times from 14 appearances.
He also represented the NTFA in a match against the NWFL in May and featured in the best.
Among their skills, Leedham is a great tap ruck, giving his players first-use while Larby is renowned for his athleticism and ability to cover the ground.
Meanwhile, Longford full-forward Luke Murfitt-Cowen, who is also an assistant coach, will play his 50th senior game this weekend.
In other round 17 matches, Rocherlea hosts Deloraine, Hillwood have Longford, Bridgenorth welcomes Scottsdale and George Town have the bye.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
