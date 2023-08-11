South Launceston have re-signed a host of players for 2024 on the eve of this year's NTFA premier finals series.
Following the re-appointments of coach Jack Maher and assistant coach Jay Blackberry for next year, the Bulldogs have had a host of players commit for next season.
The group includes Jordy Bennett, Sam Mayne, Sam Lucas, Matthew Lee, Tom Graham, Will Harper, Loch Cocker, Loch Rowlands, Blackberry, Brendan Taylor, Brock Kenny, Kurt Hibbs, Olly Woodcock-Davis, Harry Charlesworth, Grant Holt, Toby Lucas, Bailey Lowe and Cody Lowe.
Coach Jack Maher said it was exciting the players were behind what the club was trying to build.
"They have all committed to the culture we have built on and off field, the game plan," he said.
"Very rarely do you not see the playing group with a smile or laughing around the club but as soon as we hit the track it's about how do we get better. So it's just nice to start putting together a playing list already for 2024."
The fourth-placed Bulldogs, who host fifth-placed Bracknell in round 17 on Saturday, will have more re-signings to announce in coming weeks.
Midfielder Jay Blackberry will play his 100th senior game for the club this weekend while ruck Cody Lowe will reach his 50th.
Blackberry, who re-joined the Bulldogs this season, played seniors at the kennel prior to becoming the most capped player in the TSL with Launceston.
Maher highlighted how important it was to take the points on Saturday with the Bulldogs still in the hunt for top spot.
Ladder-leaders Hillwood are on 46 premiership points with Rocherlea, Longford (both 44) and South (42) in tow.
The top three earn the double chance.
"For us, it's just keep winning and if we do keep winning we should end up in the top three," Maher said.
"So that's the equation we've been thinking, plus we just want winning form leading into a finals series."
The Bulldogs expect a good tussle with the Redlegs following their 33-point win against them earlier this year.
"We want to play our brand for four quarters to make sure we're razor sharp going into the finals," he said.
"They're a rival of ours and we've had a lot of tough battles and in that one at Bracknell (in round eight) we got the jump and then it was quite even for the majority of the game after that."
South haven't lost since round six when they fell by 15 points to Longford.
Maher said the midfield had lifted and were winning the clearance battles.
"Cody Lowe has found a bit of form in the ruck and given us some good use and our back line has stood up all year and they have just continued to do it," he said.
"We've kicked a few nice scores but something we're continually working on is making sure our forward entries are where they need to be."
Maher said the Bulldogs had a full list to pick from this week.
Full-back Sam Mayne returns to the line-up after sustaining a concussion against Hillwood in round 13.
"He has missed the last three weeks with concussion, it was his second for the year so we were just ultra cautious with it and made sure we gave him plenty of time," Maher said.
The coach explained how it happened.
"He literally just went up and spoiled the footy and they clashed heads mid-air and obviously he didn't have the best of landings - it was just unlucky," Maher said.
Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck said South were young, fast and well-drilled.
He said the Redlegs were keen to implement lessons they took from last week's loss to Rocherlea in which scores were level at half-time.
Goodluck was impressed by their pressure in the first half and wants to see them apply that across four quarters.
Bracknell are on 28 premiership points with seven wins and seven defeats.
In other matches, Rocherlea hosts Deloraine, Hillwood have Longford, Bridgenorth welcomes Scottsdale and George Town have the bye.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
