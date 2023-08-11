A new exhibition of works from University of Tasmania's Fine Arts degree is hoping to showcase the "capabilities of the north's emerging artists".
Emergent at Piomina Gallery is presenting the diverse styles and genres from students currently in the final years of their Bachelor of Fine Arts or Honours.
Landscapes, portraits, still lifes and comic fantasy paintings, prints, mixed media and textile works feature in Emergent, what its organisers call "an inquiry into how these artists might claim their own space through the adoption, expansion and subversion of genre".
Emergent's curator is the artist Snéhi Jarvis, whose landscape pastel pieces Evening Storm and Waterfall on kunayi/Mount Wellington, as well as the still life Kitchen corner appear in the exhibition.
Ms Jarvis said Emergent began as a way to show the general public what was coming out of the arts college as well as hopefully launch the careers of its artists.
"Hobart has a vast number of places for emerging artists to exhibit but that's not the case here [in Launceston]," Ms Jarvis said.
"We wanted to be able to have people that have worked extremely hard in their degrees to be able to launch their career as an artist.
"It's sad that they need this platform because the work speaks for itself in quality, but that's what Emergent is about."
The showcase features work from Stephanie Steel, John Womey, Olivia Votavota, Steve Ferrari, Ms Jarvis, Jan Larcombe, Julie Mcdonald, Eleanor Morgan, Marilyn Nicholls, Kate O'Sullivan, Jamie Riley and Hope Smith.
There are 25 works from 13 artists on display in the exhibition
Another of the exhibiting painters is Steve Beamish, a retired Launceston General Hospital pathologist and haematologist who has been painting for seven years.
Two of his pieces are on display in Emergent: the Jackson Pollock-inspired abstract acrylic painting Universal Entanglement and the gestural, Brett Whiteley-like and Japanese minimalist-style Paradox.
Universal Entanglement is a triptych - a work composed of three pieces or panels - painted with rollers and spray guns.
Mr Beamish's works are an attempt to "understand an ever-changing world". The theme of understanding - both oneself and the times - is present throughout the collection.
"We're not quite sure what's going to happen and when it's going to happen," Mr Beamish said.
"I try to express that with my work like Universal Entanglement, which is a not-so-literal rendition of space and the fact that we don't really understand it at all."
Emergent will be on display at Poimina Gallery at Launceston Grammar until Thursday, August 17. Opening hours between 9.00am and 4.00pm Monday through Friday.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
