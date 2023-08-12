The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Opinion

OPINION: If 60-day dispensing sends pharmacies broke, they need a better business model

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated August 13 2023 - 8:47am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
60-day dispensing of medicines in Australia offers numerous advantages for people and the healthcare system. Photo by Marina Neil.
60-day dispensing of medicines in Australia offers numerous advantages for people and the healthcare system. Photo by Marina Neil.

Anthony Albanese and the Labor government argue that allowing patients to receive a 60-day supply of their prescribed medications will benefit individuals and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare system. It is hard to argue with that logic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.