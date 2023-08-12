Anthony Albanese and the Labor government argue that allowing patients to receive a 60-day supply of their prescribed medications will benefit individuals and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare system. It is hard to argue with that logic.
Any reasonable person could see that reducing the frequency of trips to the pharmacy is more convenient and saves valuable time. Furthermore, it could alleviate some of the strain on the healthcare system, particularly during peak times.
The Royal Australian College of GPs has been a vocal proponent of 60-day dispensing, stressing the benefits it would offer patients. They argue that patients with chronic conditions often face the burden of constantly refilling their prescriptions. By extending the dispensing limit, individuals with chronic conditions would have more freedom and flexibility in managing their medications. Furthermore, reducing the frequency of pharmacy visits can help alleviate the financial strain on patients, particularly those with limited mobility or living in remote areas.
The scheme's foremost critics are Peter Dutton's Liberal Party and Pharmacy Guild of Australia national president Trent Twomey, who has strong Liberal Party ties. They say retail pharmacists will go broke and sack hundreds of workers due to 60-day dispensing. That is highly unlikely. What the guild won't tell you is dispensing fees are taxpayer subsidies to private enterprise pharmacies. The Guild also neglected to mention a clause in the Seventh Community Pharmacy Agreement that provides a safety net to pharmacies called the remuneration adjustment mechanism. According to the health.gov.au website, the agreement allows positive adjustment of fees to pharmacies if the number of PBS and RPBS medicines dispensed in any one period differs significantly from what was estimated. It is an actual safety net. How many other businesses in Australia have that?
The Pharmacy Guild is seeking to blackmail frail and vulnerable Australians by saying if the 60-day policy goes ahead, they may have to charge for things they provide for now free of charge. That is disgusting behaviour, and the Guild should be ashamed of itself for putting the thought forward. Opposing cheaper, more affordable medicine defies logic, and imposing higher costs on sick Australians lacks any morals and compassion. The LNP and the Guild are putting politics before people. The Pharmacy Guild represents business owners, and it is fair to say they are desperate to hang onto their generous dispensing prescriptions fee to the detriment of ill Australians.
Sixty-day dispensing of medicines in Australia offers numerous advantages for the people and the healthcare system. By reducing the frequency of pharmacy visits, individuals would experience greater convenience and save valuable time. Patients with chronic conditions would have more flexibility in managing their medications, reducing the burden on patients and healthcare professionals. With proper monitoring and safeguards in place, the potential risks associated with increased medication supply can be effectively mitigated. Ultimately, implementing 60-day dispensing with pharmacy collaboration would ensure the best outcomes for all stakeholders involved.
If 60-day dispensing sends pharmacies broke, they should find a better business model where they don't rely on taxpayer subsidies to survive.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
