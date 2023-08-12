The scheme's foremost critics are Peter Dutton's Liberal Party and Pharmacy Guild of Australia national president Trent Twomey, who has strong Liberal Party ties. They say retail pharmacists will go broke and sack hundreds of workers due to 60-day dispensing. That is highly unlikely. What the guild won't tell you is dispensing fees are taxpayer subsidies to private enterprise pharmacies. The Guild also neglected to mention a clause in the Seventh Community Pharmacy Agreement that provides a safety net to pharmacies called the remuneration adjustment mechanism. According to the health.gov.au website, the agreement allows positive adjustment of fees to pharmacies if the number of PBS and RPBS medicines dispensed in any one period differs significantly from what was estimated. It is an actual safety net. How many other businesses in Australia have that?