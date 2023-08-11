The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston stadium upgrades to progress regardless of Hobart project

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated August 12 2023 - 9:46am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Premier Jeremy Rockliff earlier this year at an announcement on funding for upgrades at University of Tasmania Stadium
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Premier Jeremy Rockliff earlier this year at an announcement on funding for upgrades at University of Tasmania Stadium

Federal funding for upgrades to the University of Tasmania Stadium will still be delivered even if the redevelopment of Macquarie Point, including a new stadium, does not proceed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.