Federal funding for upgrades to the University of Tasmania Stadium will still be delivered even if the redevelopment of Macquarie Point, including a new stadium, does not proceed.
This is contrary to comments last month made from Premier Jeremy Rockliff's official MP Facebook profile on a Tasmanian Labor MP's official Facebook profile.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in April flew into Launceston to announce the federal government would commit $65 million towards the stadium redevelopment, one day before he announced a $240 million contribution towards the revitalisation of the Macquarie Point precinct on Hobart's waterfront.
The project includes the construction of a $715 million stadium which is a condition for a Tasmanian AFL and AFLW team licence.
Bass Labor MHA Janie Finlay during an adjournment speech this week in parliament questioned the accuracy of the comments made from Mr Rockliff's account in a discussion thread on one of her posts.
The comments suggested that if the Macquarie Point stadium did not proceed, the $130 million joint contribution from the state and federal governments for stadium upgrades in Launceston would not be delivered upon.
"Are you really okay with killing our team?" the comments read.
"$130m for York park, gone.
"$305m from the feds, gone. $360m from the AFL, gone. 4200 jobs in construction, gone."
In parliament, Ms Finlay called on the premier to correct the record.
"You claiming on my page that something I said and knew to be true was incorrect," she said in the speech.
"To intentionally write something on my feed that is not correct and directly reflects on my integrity and my reputation, I will not have that."
Ms Finlay said she had it confirmed from federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King that the UTAS stadium funding was not linked to the Macquarie Point redevelopment funding.
"Those funds are secure; they were never tied to the Hobart stadium project because they were committed prior to any public discussions about a stadium in Hobart and they were committed unconditionally," she said.
This was confirmed by the federal government again this week.
Questions were sent to the government's media unit on whether it was the premier or a staff member that wrote the comments and whether it was standard practice for staffers to engage with opposition MPs from the official Facebook accounts of government members.
The questions received no response.
A government spokesperson instead said:
"Ms Finlay might disagree, but we back a Tasmanian AFL team and have secured $130 million for UTAS Stadium.
"Games will be played right across the state.
"The AFL and AFLW teams are a catalyst for investment in sporting infrastructure across the state and the UTAS Stadium development in Launceston will provide support to our Tasmanian AFL Team."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.