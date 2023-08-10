Take a look back at images which made the news 15 years ago - that's August 7-13, 2008.
The Examiner photographer Will Swan photographed Hawthorn veteran Shane Crawford playing his 300th game, booting the final goal at York Park.
Neil Richardson found some truckers warming themselves by a roadside campfire after icy conditions closed the Midland Highway at St Peters Pass.
Youngsters enjoyed a Play School concert, Exeter bowler Karen Wells was off to Tweed Heads to compete in the national titles, and former Olympic champion Shane Gould talked Olympics with Bracknell Primary School students.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
