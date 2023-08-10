The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Take a look back at Launceston in August 2008

Phillip Biggs
By Phillip Biggs
Updated August 11 2023 - 8:36am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Take a look back at images which made the news 15 years ago - that's August 7-13, 2008.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Biggs

Phillip Biggs

Photographer

Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.