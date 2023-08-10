As one exciting teenage prospect goes out, another comes in for Launceston as Avery Thomas debuts against Kingborough.
The grade 10 Exeter High School student replaces a managed Colby McKercher in the Blues' line-up, with coach Mitch Thorp describing him as "arguably the fastest player I think I've seen on the footy field".
"He's represented Tasmania as a decathlete, he's played in the state under-16s this year and is one of those guys that later in a season in their 16th year really blossom," he said.
With the Blues boasting speed through the likes of Isaac Hyatt, Liam Jones and Dylan Riley - Thomas' inclusion could prove to be an exciting one.
A member of the AFL's multicultural academy, Thomas has been playing for Launceston since under-12s after coming across from the Tamar Valley Demons.
His dad and family are from Dominica in the Caribbean as well as the United Kingdom, while only his grandfather and uncle [former Launceston player Chris Kettle] on his mum's side played football.
He comes into the team alongside ruck Joe Groenewegen in an important match for the Blues, taking on the ladder-leaders at the Twin Ovals.
Launceston led by 18 points at three-quarter-time against the Tigers last time they met but were chased down in the final term.
"We had a strong performance last game down there but that doesn't actually mean anything now - we're going to restart and go again," Thorp said.
"We've got a different looking side, we had a lot of unavailability in that last game - [Dylan] Riley, [Jake] Hinds, [Arie] Schoenmaker, guys like that didn't play.
"We're certainly not owed anything either just because we had a close loss, we need to put our head down, bum up and get to work early in the game this week."
Despite several players on the sidelines, the tight contest last time they met showed shades of the Launceston teams that have won the last three premierships.
It was a game that brought a shift in the team's mindset.
"I think the self belief has been there but the actual hurt and pain of losing a game that we shouldn't have lost has been a good thing," he said.
"That sounds a little strange but until you feel a bit of pain and a bit of hurt, you don't recognise what's achievable or what can be done in any any given season.
"We've come from a little bit further back this year than the previous few seasons and the boys are to be commended on the work they've put in so there's certainly some some belief that we can win and now it's about execution."
Having battled the Tigers in big games previously, none more so than the 2022 grand final, Thorp said there's a respect among the group for their opponents but admitted there's also "a healthy rivalry".
He also praised midfielder Kieran Lovell as well as the Tigers' impressive forward line, who have four goal-kickers in the league's top 10.
"He's a mass stoppage winner, and arguably the best midfielder in the competition so he's really important for them," he said.
"They're also very good above their head, they've got some key key tools in front of the ball that are strong, contested marks so we'll need to be strong in the air and strong around the footy to give ourselves a chance to win the game."
The match gets underway at 2pm.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
