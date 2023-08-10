Two Rocherlea players have copped lengthy bans at the NTFA tribunal on Wednesday with one player receiving 30 weeks and another 12 weeks.
The bans follow a round 16 NTFA men's reserves match between Bracknell and Rocherlea which was suspended at half-time on Saturday.
Bracknell were declared 6.4 (40) to 3.3 (21) winners at Bracknell Recreation Ground.
Northern Tasmanian Football Umpires Association (NTFUA) president Sarah Shepherd confirmed the first player received 30 weeks over two charges.
It was six weeks for verbal abuse and 24 weeks for umpire contact.
Shepherd said the umpire was pushed and verbally abused twice which resulted in the game being called-off for the safety of the umpires.
The second player got 12 weeks for verbal abuse toward the same umpire.
She said both players were red-carded on game day.
The NTFUA president said she had never had to deal with a case where a player received more than a 16-week ban.
"This is definitely the most serious out of them," she said.
Shepherd said it was a fair outcome.
"I commend Rocherlea's president (Graeme Gardner), the way he handled the entire thing was with absolute integrity and respect towards us and his club as well," she said.
"The way he has handled it from a club point of view, I'm fully grateful for.
"To not have to have my umpire attend the tribunal in front of the people who had abused him - I highly commend him for that."
These aren't the first instances of abuse in recent years with Shepherd last year telling The Examiner of another case of an umpire being pushed by a player which went to the tribunal.
Despite this, the NTFUA president said tribunals regarding umpire abuse were few and far between.
Shepherd said she was concerned about retaining and recruiting umpires in light of such instances.
She said while nothing was confirmed about the future of northern football competitions, she was aware of the debate surrounding the future of the TSL and the push for a regional model.
"I imagine if there was a greater competition in Launceston or in the north of state, that extra games will be required and that means extra umpires will be required," she said.
"The standards and level of umpiring will increase based on if this AFL thing gets off the ground."
NTFA president Scott Rigby provided his take on the Wednesday night's tribunal.
"The suspensions applied reinforce that any threatening or physical behaviour towards an umpire is not tolerated in our game," he said.
"I commend both clubs, the umpires and those involved in the handling of the situation in the aftermath of the incident last Saturday.
"Umpire safety is paramount and the situation was handled extremely professionally by all parties immediately in the aftermath of the incident."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
