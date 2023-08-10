The Examiner
Process of big development assessments in Tasmania set to change

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 10 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 1:07pm
Labor leader Rebecca White attempted to add a repeal clause to a bill to amend the projects of state significance process.
Parliamentarians are on track to get a final say over the controversial Macquarie Point stadium after legislation requiring projects of state significance to be approved in both chambers passed the House of Assembly.

