Magistrate criticises same sex ruling

The ineligibility of persons in same-sex relationships for the family violence offender intervention program was an unsatisfactory and unfortunate situation, a Launceston magistrate said.
Magistrate Evan Hughes made his remarks when jailing Ryan Dean Wing, 28, of Launceston, for family violence, drugs, assault and destroying property offences between August 2021 and June 2023.
Defence lawyer Kirsten Abercrombie said her client was willing to undertake the program but had been ruled ineligible.
Mr Hughes said the program ought to be available to any member of the community.
Wing pleaded guilty to destroying property and abusive language when he called a Subway staff member a bitch in 2021 and then yelled that everybody could get f---ed.
"You then destroyed a cash register worth more than $3000," Mr Hughes said.
In March 2022, Wing committed a serious family violence offence when he punched a complainant at least twelve times to the back of the head.
"You also threw a computer at the complainant, which destroyed the computer worth about $2000," Mr Hughes said.
READ MORE: Firearm incident attracts 12 months' jail
"You were intoxicated, and the complainant was intoxicated also, and the relationship broke down after this incident."
In September 2022, he stole a jacket from Kathmandu when he was homeless and cold.
Wing pleaded guilty to a range of shoplifting offences, including bottles of ouzo and bourbon from Dan Murphy's and theft of groceries.
He was abusive to police when they arrested him, finding him in possession of drugs.
"I will take into account that you were affected by alcohol and recognise that you have a longstanding problem," he said.
When his card was declined at a food outlet, he threw food containers at staff.
"They were not harmed, but it caused concern and distress," Mr Hughes said.
Mr Hughes acknowledged Wing's difficult circumstances and homelessness but said turning to alcohol did not provide an excuse.
"Your alcohol and substance abuse puts you at risk of further offending," he said.
Mr Hughes said it was most unsatisfactory and unfortunate that he was not eligible for the family offender intervention program.
He activated a 14-day suspended sentence from 2021 and imposed a further four months in jail for family violence, public place offences and offences against people in the service industry.
He ordered that he do a 12-month Community Correction Order aimed at addressing his alcohol and drug problems.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.