Alanna Stretton, deputy principal at St Patrick's College, has been recognised for Outstanding Service at the 2023 Catholic Education Awards following several decades of teaching in the Catholic education system.
As part of Catholic Education Week 2023, 15 educators from around the state were celebrated for their contribution to Catholic education in Tasmania.
Mrs Stretton, who has been at St Patrick's for five years, said she was a "little bit embarrassed" after hearing she'd won but that it was "very nice to be recognised".
She began her teaching career in 1996 at St Mary's College in Hobart and was also educated in the Catholic school system at Marist Regional College in Burnie.
She later trained as a teacher at UTAS, completing a Bachelor of Education (Human Movement) focusing on physical education and digital technology.
"I love working in Catholic education. I love the sense of community that is apparent in all our Catholic schools," she said.
"Teaching is a very different job because you don't finish at the end of the day and go home and be finished with your work."
Every night, on weekends and even on school holidays, "you're always thinking about what it is you're teaching, or you're thinking about the students you're working with and planning, developing things to assist them", she said.
"So it really is a vocation in my eyes because it really becomes a huge part of your life, and particularly working in a Catholic school, I think that's even more so."
Over the two and a half decades she's spent in education, she's witnessed changes to teaching practices and said that Catholic Education in Tasmania is now focused on the "science of learning."
"Just like any any field, teaching is evolved. It's very different and students are very different today now than what they were when I first started teaching."
"Technology's had a huge impact on on how we teach and our teaching practices over the years," she said.
One of the achievements that she's most proud of is introducing online feedback for parents so parents don't have to wait for mid year reports to know how their child is doing.
"They all have access to our online learning management system. They can log on, they can see the feedback that their child is getting from the teachers, they can see how they are progressing."
One of the key challenges she's faced during her career was the impact of COVID on education.
"COVID was a very challenging time for schools," she said.
"Very quickly, we had to transition to online learning, so that we really didn't impact those students, particularly our Year 11 and 12s during that period of time."
Teaching is a career "where you never feel like you're finished, you could always do more," she said.
"But I think one of the wonderful things about teaching is every year it's a different group of students, different classes. So it's never boring or the same. It's such a dynamic area to work in."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner.
