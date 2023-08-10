West Tamar Highway set for new traffic lights, no Barnes Hill plan yet

The West Tamar Highway will soon have new traffic lights, but a specific solution for the single-lane Barnes Hill bottleneck is yet to be confirmed.
The northbound section of Barnes Hill - which runs between the two ends of Forest Road - is the only single-lane stretch of highway between Launceston and the Legana roundabout, and often causes congestion during peak hour.
The state government plans to duplicate the road as part of the West Tamar Highway Corridor Improvement Plan, but the upgrade won't be easy.
A consultation report has labelled the section of road "highly constrained", and many have expressed concerns that duplication will not be possible without property acquisitions.
A state government spokesperson said the project had been identified as a medium priority, and that a plan of attack had not yet been decided.
"The necessary engineering investigations and design work has not started," the spokesperson said.
"This work will determine what the most effective options are for duplicating this section of the highway so it is too early to speculate on what that will involve."
The Improvement Plan will kick off next year with the duplication of the highway outside the under-construction Legana Primary School.
The installation of traffic lights at the southern intersection of West Tamar Road and Forest Road will likely come soon after, having also been identified as a high priority project.
The lights may negate the need for Trevallyn traffic to cut across oncoming vehicles and queue in a holding bay to enter the southbound lanes of the highway.
It is yet to be decided whether traffic lights will be needed at the northern Forest Road intersection near Salt on Tamar.
"Signalisation has been identified as an upgrade for the highway's intersection with Forest Road [south]," the government spokesperson said.
"Further investigation is required to determine the improvements to the Forest Road north and Allawah Street intersections."
