The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

West Tamar Highway set for new traffic lights, no Barnes Hill plan yet

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated August 11 2023 - 7:36am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The West Tamar Highway will soon have new traffic lights, but a specific solution for the single-lane Barnes Hill bottleneck is yet to be confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.