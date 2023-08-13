I have always applauded independent minded politicians like our non-aligned Legislative Council Members.
I admire and applaud Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer and her decision to remain with the Liberal Party as a "wet" or left-wing Liberal who is trying to prevent her party lurching to the right.
I love independent MPs and their capacity for independent decisions and thinking and it's why I don't mind the Greens because while they are a political party they have always kept prodding us about the health of the planet.
I even admire the Teal independents because of their capacity to vote independently of each other, even though they were backed by Simon Holmes à Court.
But I can't stand MPs who rat on their party and desert the ship like rodents out to save themselves.
I have limited tolerance for them because they were content to use their party to get elected and once elected they chose their moment to become a free wheeler.
So I am no fan of Lyons MP John Tucker and his Bass sidekick Lara Alexander.
It's true that the Libs needed a good kick up the backside to save them from fading gently into opposition but I don't believe the fortunes of the government were at the forefront of the Tucker and Alexander betrayal.
Now this poses a problem for me because I am a great admirer of Senator Jacqui Lambie and her passion for street fighting in Parliament.
She is a sight to behold when she is in full flight, mauling both colleagues and public servants alike.
But yes, she ratted on Clive Palmer after taking his ample financial backing to get elected.
I suppose if the House of Assembly rebels distinguished themselves in state Parliament and adopted the Lambie street fighting code, then I may soften and forgive them for their rebellion.
But if their time on the cross bench is bereft of any useful service to us all then I will celebrate their demise when they will most likely lose their seats whenever the next election is held.
Politicians for years have been ratting on their party in order to carve out a niche in politics.
I suppose we wouldn't be too hard on them if the product of their rebellion is a new firebrand of a representative, unrestrained by their party machines and the boredom of majority government.
No one could argue that minority government has been all bad for the state.
It certainly brings to life an otherwise dreary Parliament suffering from the inertia of routine.
But the two rebels have hardly set the place alight to justify their dramatic actions.
They should be household names by now but they're not.
They are going to need the votes of a lot of traditionally Liberal voters in the expanded House of Assembly, because they won't get much from Labor and Green voters or independent supporters.
They won't gain much from just whingeing about a lack of transparency.
I have never come across a government that's transparent.
Governments know too much of the dirt to want to share it with the rest of us.
So, Mr Tucker and Ms Alexander will need to impress us with their knowledge of politics and knowledge of how governments work.
Attacks on their former government's style just won't cut it.
They are going to have to get across public administration and convince us that they know how to find out the truth and make a government accountable.
I haven't seen any evidence of this yet.
I mean Murchison MLC Ruth Forrest has carved out a successful parliamentary career by getting across budgets and government operations, so when she has something to say we all listen.
I wonder if our two rebel Liberals have the capacity to emulate that usefulness in public life, to the extent that we would put them first on our ballot paper.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff appears to be the kind of person who would accommodate his former Liberals as long as they don't try to usurp his legitimacy as leader of the government.
However If they are intent on raising their profile on the back of their former Liberal colleagues and constantly threatening the government like the Greens constantly threatened the Field minority government on a weekly basis in 1989-91 then I am sure the Premier will go the polls.
And really, the rebels only have about 18 months or less to cultivate what would have taken Ruth Forrest years to hone into an admirable parliamentary skill.
And this highlights the sheer stupidity of their rebellion.
They will need time to build a profile and show voters what they're made of, but their very actions will rob them of that luxury.
And finally I'll offer some gratuitous advice.
If the rebels are smart they will drop the transparency critique.
Nobody has even won a seat in Parliament solely on the dubious notion of open government.
