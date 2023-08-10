Deloraine and East Coast have experienced vastly different seasons when it comes to the win-loss record on the NTFAW division one ladder, but both clubs have experienced a season of development.
For the Roos, coach Brad Powe said he put an initial target of reaching the finals at the start of the year, but following a season of continual improvement they find themselves locked into second position with one round remaining.
Deloraine's best performances have come in the form of two wins against Hillwood where they limited the Sharks to less than 10 points and a draw with Meander Valley, being the only team to take points off the Sunettes.
Heading into a finals series against both those sides, Powe expressed his confidence in his own side's ability.
"We've played some really good quarters and halves against different sides, against Hillwood it was pretty tight and we played a really good third quarter against them," he said.
"Then we played some really good periods in the game against Meander when we drew them, but we couldn't quite score, so I think if we can get our side right towards the end, I think our best is quite capable against all other teams."
Powe credited the squad's improvement down to their commitment, with consistently high numbers at training over a long period of time beginning to translate on-field.
"It's very pleasing, that's one of the most rewarding parts of coaching is to see the girls listen and take advice and then trying to come back out and execute," he said.
"Even though we weren't playing good footy last week, we talked about a few areas where we were struggling and we actually changed the way we played halfway through the game with the girls listening to the advice and adjusting really quickly. I think that's the most pleasing part."
East Coast's journey is in a far earlier stage, with the Swans' inaugural season coming to a close at St Helens on Saturday.
Ahead of the match, coach Steve Dodd reflected on the joys and challenges of being a part of their first year in the league.
"This is the best club I've seen for involvement and people being in the club themselves, they've been fantastic," he said.
"There's a lot of parents that have got players in the juniors and they come up and help the seniors, it's been a really good mix of people and it's important that a lot of women get involved in it as well, a lot of mothers and girlfriends and boyfriends and things like that get involved.
"That's been probably the biggest thing that I've noticed down here, it's a great community, they've got a good group of committed people and they work well together."
Dodd understood that wins were unimportant during this period, claiming that the Swans would need three years to get up to speed with the rest of the competition.
"The club have got a great under-14 girls side down here as well, so if those girls that are in the women's team now can play for two or three seasons, the 15, 16 and 17 year olds will come up hopefully into the women's senior team and create a really good competitive side," he said.
"In the last three or four games they've played, this team have really shown that they can learn pretty quickly ... I'm pretty proud of them and I think they're pretty proud of themselves too and they should be."
Division one action kicks off on Friday night with Evandale hosting George Town at Morven Park.
A small win will not be enough for the Eagles, who must overcome a 34 per cent deficit meaning the Saints are all but assured to be in finals even with a loss.
Longford's last match of the season will come against Hillwood on Saturday, with the Sharks locked into third spot on the ladder.
