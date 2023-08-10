A Northern Tasmanian has been selected to supply carpets for the two new Spirit of Tasmania vessels due to enter service next year.
Andrew Meurs, owner of Exeter-based Benchmark Agencies, said the contract to supply the 8000 square metres of carpets for the two vessels was among the biggest his company had ever dealt with, and was orders of magnitudes bigger than his usual orders in Launceston of 50 to 60 square metres.
He said the contract gave him "great peace of mind" and more certainty about his business during difficult economic times.
"And knowing that there's ongoing maintenance and facility works - looking down the tracks, knowing that there's going to be future and ongoing work, that's good," he said.
The job of supplying up to 8000 metres of carpet was orders of magnitude bigger than his usual supply jobs, he said.
"The standard these days would be close 50 or 60 metres," he said.
ALAMCO, the subcontractor that is building the passenger and crew cabins, selected Benchmark Agencies to supply carpets for all the cabins on the new Spirit of Tasmania ships currently being built by Rauma Marine Constructions in Finland.
The installation will be completed in Europe using carpets supplied by Benchmark Agencies.
Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said Benchmark Agencies joined a "bevy of Tasmanian firms" that have been tapped for work on the new vessels.
These included Western Junction-based Haywards Steel, which was contracted to supply lashing sockets used to secure cargo to the vessel, and Norfolk Blinds on the North-West Coast, which was contracted to supply blinds for the vessel's cabins.
Mr Ferguson could not detail how much the Benchmark Agencies contract was worth, but said it was in the "hundreds of thousands of dollars".
He said while Tasmania could not produce the massive ships needed, the government has maximised the opportunities for local Tasmanian companies to benefit.
This included a minimum spend of $100 million of Tasmanian content in the ships.
Mr Ferguson said the new vessels had significant uplift capacity compared to the vessels they are replacing.
Passenger capacity will rise from 1400 to 1800 people in the new vessels, while vehicle lanes for passenger and freight vehicles will increase by nearly 60 per cent.
Unlike the current ships, all vehicle lanes will have extra height and will fit caravans and campervans.
He said the extra capacity would be a boost for tourism in the state.
Mr Ferguson said both ships were expected to begin service on time - the first next July, and the second by the final quarter of next year.
