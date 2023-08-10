After a successful inaugural launch last year, Longford Rotary will once again host the Women of Action awards, which acknowledge significant contributions from women to the Northern Midlands community.
Co chair of the awards Dennis Dwyer said as a Rotary club, they felt there were a number of "unsung heros" who had performed great things in their community who were women.
"They really had not been recognised in the same way they might have been if they were of another gender," Mr Dwyer said.
"Last year's response was exceptional, which is why we've decided to do it again this year... we gave out about a dozen awards last year."
He said they expected nominations from many groups within the community ranging from sporting organisations, community service, education and health sectors.
Co chair Di Barnett said the awards acknowledged women who "form the true fabric of our community."
"Their invaluable work is often unsung, but so critical in keeping the wheels turning in so many of the voluntary roles that women have traditionally taken on," Ms Barnett said.
"It represents a concerted effort from Rotary to acknowledge their invaluable work and spirit."
She said nominations could be made by collecting a form from the Longford Rotary Shop or Ampol Longford.
"Nominations are open to any woman that has made a contribution to the Northern Midlands community," she said.
The awards will take place at the Cressy Bowls Club on the evening of August 31, with nominations and finalists invited to attend.
