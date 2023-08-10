The Examiner
Home/Comment/Your Say

YOUR SAY: Liberal outrage at Labor power bill is laughable

August 11 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal outrage at Labor power bill is laughable
Liberal outrage at Labor power bill is laughable

THE present Tasmanian Government's outrage in relation to Labor's factual and informative "Aurora bill" is laughable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your Say
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.