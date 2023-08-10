Liberal outrage at Labor power bill is laughable

THE news is constantly flooded with stories about the increasing number of ever increasingly sophisticated scams to relieve people of their money. These scams wouldn't be possible if it weren't for the near manic rush to do away with the cash society. The relentless push to make us all use online systems has opened the door to the scammers. It must be remembered that the majority of the population are nowhere near as tech savvy as they believe and as such are vulnerable to being ripped off.