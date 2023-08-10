Liberal outrage at Labor power bill is laughable

THE present Tasmanian Government's outrage in relation to Labor's factual and informative "Aurora bill" is laughable.
This present government has ridden roughshod over any policies that would have regulated power prices and are to be condemned for allowing power costs to continually rise.
Only a Labor government can be trusted to adjust these costs and make power somewhat affordable.
Francis Sheahan, Riverside
THE news is constantly flooded with stories about the increasing number of ever increasingly sophisticated scams to relieve people of their money. These scams wouldn't be possible if it weren't for the near manic rush to do away with the cash society. The relentless push to make us all use online systems has opened the door to the scammers. It must be remembered that the majority of the population are nowhere near as tech savvy as they believe and as such are vulnerable to being ripped off.
The banks are a major player in this as they are one of the major advocates of electronic banking, account paying, etc. The record profits of the banks not only tell a tale of the interest rate but the flood of revenue raised by the fees collected due to the increase in electronic trading. Every swipe of your card, tap and go, etc. incurs a charge to be levied and the banks are loving our supposed sophisticated use of the electronic system.
But what happens if you are hacked? You have to cancel your card and while you wait for a new one you need to use cash. But wait, the banks have closed most of their face to face facilities, especially in smaller towns and country areas, so how do you survive?
The electronic banking push needs to solve these problems before it mires a non tech savvy population in difficulties they can't fix!
Ken Terry, Bridport
MEDICAL doctors are generally a conservative bunch. It takes a lot to get them riled, but it seems that the Australian government has indeed got our doctors riled (Doctors Sound Alarm over Gas Expansion, The Examiner, August 9).
Not only is the Albanese government approving new gas extraction and processing in the Northern Territory, but they are spending $1.5 Billion from the public purse on these fossil fuel projects. It's no wonder the doctors are outraged.
I bet most people reading this can think of better ways to spend $1.5 Billion of public funds, rather than on subsidising new fossil fuel projects. If the current Labor government really cared about us, they would put public funds to projects for public benefit - not projects proven to cause public harm like new gas.
Flynn McConnell, Cradoc
AT A time when Russia is raining missiles on the civilian population in Ukraine, it is rather ironic that it is also responsible for the disintegrating space junk emanating from one of its rockets that has passed over Tasmania.
From a nation that has been respected for its cosmological endeavours, Russia is now a pariah in the international scientific community. By invading Ukraine, it has trashed its reputation as a country that deserves respect and esteem.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
NOW would appear to be an appropriate time to do away with nuisance-value Dorset Municipality. With the council suspended for its actions, I strongly urge the state government to be decisive in carrying out the recommended following actions: Amalgamate the bulk of Dorset with George Town. However, the eastern part from Derby eastwards should be attached to Break O-Day. I would affect one other change, moving Lilydale from Launceston to the enlarged George Town. This makes geographical sense. Our state government must seize opportunities as they present!
Dick James Norwood
FOR those calling for less incarceration consider this: Incarceration is first and foremost to protect society! The amount of repeat offenders out on bail pose a continued threat to society! If the threat of incarceration acts as a deterrent, then incarceration is working!
Ian O'Neill, Westbury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.