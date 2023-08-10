Hillwood have found themselves in the enviable position of top spot with two rounds to go in the NTFA premier division.
But the Sharks know any slip up could change things drastically as Rocherlea, South Launceston and Saturday's opponents Longford snap at their heels.
"Both sides this weekend are acutely aware of what's at stake," Tigers coach Mitch Stagg said.
Sitting just two points behind the Sharks, the reigning premiers will be visiting Shark Park hoping to go one point better than the teams' last contest, which ended in a 36-36 draw.
"I think it's really important to get those high-quality contests leading into finals, so from our perspective, we're really looking forward to the challenge," Stagg said.
"Hillwood have obviously been the benchmarks of the competition for the majority of the year and they're very difficult to beat at home, [but] we feel we're well positioned to challenge them on Saturday and hopefully take top spot leading into finals."
Unlike the Tigers, Hillwood are relatively new to the role of frontrunners, an element coach Jake Pierce was aware of.
"I think we're the most inexperienced side in the top five, if you look at the other teams, they've all been there before and they know what it's about," he said.
"So if we could put in a good performance against Longford and end up finishing on top it'll be really good for our confidence.
"At this stage one game separates us from fourth spot, so it's one of the closest final series we've seen for a long time."
In the absence of finals games played, Pierce thought his side's fast ball-movement would be pivotal to their success as conditions continue to improve in the coming weeks, something he said was evident in last week's 73-point win at Blue Gum Park.
"We're looking forward to when the ground starts to dry up, it really brings our brand of football forward, that run and carry, which is exactly what we try and pride ourself on." he said.
"We've got a couple of weeks to get it right before finals, because I know that finals is a different ball-game altogether."
Reflecting on Longford's previous clash with the Sharks, their first of two draws this season, Stagg believed his team enjoyed momentum for most of the match and had vastly improved since the round-eight contest.
"If you break the game down, I thought we controlled the contest for most of the day, I think we led at every change and obviously managed to save it in the end there," he said.
"We've obviously come a long way since then, I don't think we've lost since May, so we've put a good block of form together and we're in a really healthy position list-wise going into this weekend, whereas back in June we obviously had a few injuries to contend with.
"We feel like, looking towards the business end of the season, that we're starting to find our best football again."
Oliver Chugg will miss with an ankle injury for the Tigers, while Hillwood have a full squad to pick from.
Also in action will be fourth-placed South Launceston and fifth-placed Bracknell at Youngtown Oval in a game which is likely a must-win for the Dogs if they want the double-chance.
Rocherlea will be guaranteed at least second at the end of the weekend should they beat Deloraine at home.
Bridgenorth will be hoping to bounce back from four-straight defeats at Parrot Park as Scottsdale visit.
George Town have the bye.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
