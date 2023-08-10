The Examiner
Steven John Jackson fined for firearm possession

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated August 10 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
Low Head man fined over hidden firearms
A family violence incident led to an expensive upshot for a Low Head man when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

