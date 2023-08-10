Low Head man fined over hidden firearms

A family violence incident led to an expensive upshot for a Low Head man when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Steven John Jackson, 63, pleaded guilty to several firearm possession charges and possession of a silencer on November 5, 2022.
Police prosecutor Kelly Brown said Jackson was arrested on a related matter and during an interview he was asked about firearms.
When a police family violence order was issued he was asked to surrender any firearms.
Jackson, whose firearms licence was cancelled in 1998 , admitted having an air rifle concealed in a garden shed.
During a search he admitted also having a Winchester bolt action .22 rifle fitted with a silencer and ammunition in a separate shed.
He told police he wanted to surrender the firearms because he did not want to be charged.
READ MORE: Firearm incident attracts 12 months' jail
He said he had possessed the .22 for one to two years which he used to control nuisance birds and rabbits
Defence lawyer Fran McCracken said Jackson had volunteered the information after being told he could not surrender the weapons under an amnesty.
Ms McCracken said the case had the potential to go to the Supreme Court but had been settled in the Magistrates Court after negotiations with police. A charge of possession of a prohibited firearm was dismissed.
Magistrate Evan Hughes said compliance with the Firearms Act was essential for the safety of the community.
"A silencer in the wrong hands has the potential to cause harm," he said.
Mr Hughes convicted and fined him $1100.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.