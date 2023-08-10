A "counter-intuitive" development application to demolish houses at Invermay and build storage sheds will continue as planned.
An application to re-zone residential lots at 14, 16 and 18 Howard Street, 26 and 28 Montagu Street and the southern portion of 69A Mayne Street to light industrial was approved by City of Launceston councillors in June.
Existing houses will be demolished and five storage units with associated car parks will be constructed in their place.
The northern part of 30 Montagu Street will also be re-zoned, in this case from light industrial to residential.
Councillors heard at their August 10 meeting that the application received one submission against it which outlined several issues, however council officers recommended the application be unchanged.
Concerns included that the development would be "incongruent" with the character of the neighbourhood and a complaint that the decision would reduce the land available for housing.
READ MORE: Firearm incident attracts 12 months' jail
The resident also said if the planned development went ahead, they would be "looking at a six meter solid wall of colorbond".
Deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie, who previously said the decision was sound despite being "counter-intuitive", agreed with planning officers that the council should stay the course.
Cr McKenzie noted the approved plans included Japanese maple trees which would take time to grow, but were a "lovely adjunct" to the proposed plans.
"I appreciate that that will be potentially an issue for a while," he said.
"There's been sensitive thinking about what the future looks like in regards to their property.
"Whilst there are some misgivings in relation to that impact on the property I think the overall plan is a very sensible use of the land."
Cr McKenzie noted the existing houses appeared "damaged beyond repair" and residential redevelopment was unlikely due to the properties being in the flood inundation zone.
Both he and councillor Tim Walker said the gains made by transferring 30 Montagu Street to residential zoning more than made up for the loss of the other properties which neighboured existing industrial sites.
"Normally I'm not supportive - and I'm sure most people aren't - of losing housing stock," Cr Walker said.
"We are gaining land that is outside the flood zone, and will provide more housing."
A motion to notify the Tasmanian Planning Commission of the single objection and proceed with the application as it stood was supported by all councillors except Alan Harris, who declared a conflict of interest and left the meeting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.